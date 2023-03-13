Ireland Squad in Recovery Mode After Murrayfield Mayhem

The Ireland squad flew back to Dublin on Sunday night and today the focus is on recovery after a physically tough Test match against Scotland in Murrayfield.

Garry Ringrose is doing well today and has returned to Dublin. He will take no further part in this year’s Championship.

Iain Henderson is due to undergo surgery today on a fractured forearm sustained in the first half of yesterday’s game. The uncapped Ross Molony is added to the squad to provide additional second row cover.

Both Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher sustained shoulder injuries against Scotland and both will be managed in camp this week. Ulster’s Tom Stewart has been brought in as cover.

Caelan Doris’ hip complaint will also be managed in camp this week.

Ireland will take on England on Saturday (KO 5pm) at a sold out Aviva Stadium for the chance to claim the Championship title, the triple crown and a fourth Men’s Six Nations Championship Grand Slam title.

Johnny Sexton equalled Ronan O’Gara’s Six Nations Championship all-time points scorer record (557 points) against Scotland and can become the outright top points scorer against England this weekend.

Ireland’s final game of the Championships will be broadcast live on VIRGIN and ITV television and RTE and BBCNI radio.

Ireland Squad Round 5 – 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 45 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 10 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 10 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 37 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 3 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD) *

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 64 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 24 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 13 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 122 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 51 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 19 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 12 caps

Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) *

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 104 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 93 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 8 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) *

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 112 caps (c)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) *

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

*denotes uncapped player

2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results

Wales 10 IRELAND 34 – Highlights

Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023

IRELAND 32 France 19 – Highlights

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023

Italy 20 IRELAND 34 – Highlights

Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 25th February 2023

Scotland 7 IRELAND 22 – Highlights

BT Murrayfield, Sunday 12th March 2023

IRELAND v England

Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)

VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio