Ireland Squad in Recovery Mode After Murrayfield Mayhem
The Ireland squad flew back to Dublin on Sunday night and today the focus is on recovery after a physically tough Test match against Scotland in Murrayfield.
Garry Ringrose is doing well today and has returned to Dublin. He will take no further part in this year’s Championship.
Iain Henderson is due to undergo surgery today on a fractured forearm sustained in the first half of yesterday’s game. The uncapped Ross Molony is added to the squad to provide additional second row cover.
Both Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher sustained shoulder injuries against Scotland and both will be managed in camp this week. Ulster’s Tom Stewart has been brought in as cover.
Caelan Doris’ hip complaint will also be managed in camp this week.
Ireland will take on England on Saturday (KO 5pm) at a sold out Aviva Stadium for the chance to claim the Championship title, the triple crown and a fourth Men’s Six Nations Championship Grand Slam title.
Johnny Sexton equalled Ronan O’Gara’s Six Nations Championship all-time points scorer record (557 points) against Scotland and can become the outright top points scorer against England this weekend.
Ireland’s final game of the Championships will be broadcast live on VIRGIN and ITV television and RTE and BBCNI radio.
Ireland Squad Round 5 – 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 45 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 10 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 10 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 37 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 3 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD) *
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 64 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 24 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 13 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 122 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 21 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 51 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 19 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 12 caps
Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) *
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 104 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 93 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 8 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps
Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) *
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 112 caps (c)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps
Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) *
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
*denotes uncapped player
2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results
Wales 10 IRELAND 34 – Highlights
Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023
IRELAND 32 France 19 – Highlights
Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023
Italy 20 IRELAND 34 – Highlights
Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 25th February 2023
Scotland 7 IRELAND 22 – Highlights
BT Murrayfield, Sunday 12th March 2023
IRELAND v England
Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)
VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio