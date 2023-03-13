Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

It’s a big week for Irish Rugby, here’s the fixtures both domestic and International, for the week ahead.

Wednesday 15 March 2023

SSI IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 3 Cup Knockout: MTU Cork v TUS Midwest, at The Farm, 12.00;

SSI/IRFU Mens Tier 3 Cup: ATU Sligo v UU Belfast, at The Farm, 12.30;

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 2 Cup: UCC v University of Galway, at The Farm, 13.30;

SSI/IRFU Men’s Rugby Tier 2 Cup Knockout: ATU Galway v UCC, at The Farm, 14.30;

Brendan Johnston Cup: SETU Carlow A v UL, at The Mardyke, 17.00;

SSI/IRFU Womens Tier 1 Cup: Dublin City University A v UCD A, at The Mardyke, 19.30;

Saturday, 18 March 2023

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England, at Aviva Stadium, 17.00;

Sunday, 19 March 2023

Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland v England, at Musgrave Park, 17.00;

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup: Skibbereen v Westport, at Skibbereen, 13.00; Sligo v Enniskillen, at Hamilton Park, 13.00; Tullamore v UL Bohemian, at Spollanstown, 13.00;

*Please note that all fixtures are subject to change

Also TBC: Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Series, Round 6: Galwegians v Blackrock College (March 11th fixture postponed due to unplayable conditions.)