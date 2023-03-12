IRFU Webinar Invite: World Rugby Sports Scientist Ross Tucker To Present On Tackle Behaviour

The IRFU are hosting a webinar with World Rugby Sports Scientist Ross Tucker as part of its community consultation process on changing tackle behaviour to reduce head-on-head impact.

Irish Rugby stakeholders including players, coaches, match officials and club officials are invited to register for the event, which will take place on Thursday March 16th at 1pm.

Thursday March 16th 2023

IRFU Tackle Behaviours Consultation: World Rugby Briefing,

Time: 13:00 – 13:40

Webinar via Microsoft Teams Live

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/IRFU-Tackle-Webinar-1

The feature presentation will be from Sports Scientist Ross Tucker, who will speak on World Rugby’s case for lowering the tackle height in the amateur game.

There will also be a an introduction and overview of the wider consultation process from IRFU Rugby Development Director Colin McEntee and National Rugby Development Manager Colm Finnegan.

An outline of World Rugby’s upcoming proposals on tackle height will also be included, as well as a ‘Your Questions Answered’ section with Ross Tucker.

Anyone who registers for the event can:

Access the live webinar

Receive a recording of the webinar in full

Submit questions in writing to Ross Tucker ahead of the event

Participate in an IRFU sentiment survey on tackle behaviours in the amateur game

IRFU Rugby Development Director Colin McEntee said:

“As part of the IRFU Community Consultation Process which began in January, we wrote to our stakeholders this week to continue the discussion around tackle behaviour. We want to look at the evidence, explore opportunities and recognise our duty of care to our players.

“Over the next week, clubs and schools will receive an information guide from the IRFU Medical Department to outline the relevant research in the area of head injury and the tackle.

“We’ll also be sharing formal proposals from World Rugby that aim to address tackle height for amateur rugby players for the 2023/24 season.

“This webinar is an important part of the consultation process so I’d encourage anyone who is interested to register and be part of a critical discussion for our game.”

Schedule:

13:00 – Introduction (Colin McEntee, IRFU Rugby Development Director)

13:02 – Overview: IRFU Community Consultation Process On Changing Tackle Behaviours (Colm Finnegan, IRFU National Rugby Development Manager.)

13:07 – Global Law Trial – World Rugby’s Proposal (Ross O’Donoghue, IRFU Domestic Rugby Communications Manager)

13:12 – Survey Results

13:15 – The Case For A Global Law Trial (Ross Tucker, World Rugby Sports Scientist)

13:30 – Your Questions Answered (Ross Tucker, World Rugby Sports Scientist)

13:36 – Next Steps: IRFU Community Consultation Process (Colm Finnegan, IRFU National Rugby Development Manager.)

13:40 – End Of Webinar

Webinar Notes: