Leinster Rugby And Irish Cancer Society Announce Partnership

Leinster Rugby has announced the Irish Cancer Society as its latest charity partner for the month of March as part of the Charity Affiliate Programme. Leinster Rugby worked with the Irish Cancer Society last season, and once again the charity has been nominated from within the club by the Leinster Rugby Women’s team to help the Irish Cancer Society during their annual Daffodil Day appeal. The Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day takes place each March and raises a large portion of the yearly funds required for the Society to carry out its mission-to save lives and improve the lives of people affected by cancer in Ireland. This year the Daffodil Day campaign will expand to include a full weekend of activities across the weekend of 24-26 March, and will now include a match-day take-over of the RDS Arena for the Leinster Rugby game against the DHL Stormer on Friday, 24 March. In attendance at the launch in Leinster Rugby head office in UCD were Leinster Rugby players Ella Roberts , Clodagh Dunne , Joe McCarthy and Martin Moloney , as well as Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power . Commenting on the partnership, Leinster and recently selected Ireland player, Ella Roberts said, “Cancer impacts us all either directly or indirectly and I know the Irish Cancer Society do great work for all those impacted by cancer and their families. “When we sat down as a squad to choose a charity for Leinster Rugby as a club to support, the Irish Cancer Society came out very strongly given all the work they do throughout the year and it’s great that we’ll be able to help them in their annual Daffodil Day appeal.” In 2021 alone, an estimated 44,000 people received a cancer diagnosis in Ireland.





Each year more and more people in Ireland are being diagnosed with cancer, meaning there is a greater demand than ever for the Society’s cancer support services.



Funds raised this Daffodil Day will go directly towards the Society’s vital free services like Night Nursing and counselling as well as funding ground-breaking cancer research projects.



Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society said, “We are delighted to be chosen as the charity partner of the Official Leinster Supporters Club for the month of March.



“Daffodil Day is the most important date on our calendar each year and we feel so fortunate to have the support of such a terrific organisation this March. The funds raised this year will play a vital role in providing free support services and care to people affected by cancer while also helping to develop ground-breaking cancer research.



“One in two of us will receive a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime, the Irish Cancer Society wants to support every single person affected by cancer in Ireland. We have expanded our service offering and increased our investment in cancer research. But there is still so much more than we need to do.



“We are urging Leinster supporters to get involved, or give what they can this Daffodil Day, to ensure that everyone affected by cancer in Ireland has the support they need, when they need it most.”



Leinster Rugby confirmed that the game against the DHL Stormers in the BKT United Rugby Championship would be used by the Irish Cancer Society to leverage their activity and that a fundraising Q&A event had also been organised by Leinster Rugby suppliers, Bermingham Cameras, in support of the charity during the month.



Bank of Ireland would continue to support the charity partner scheme again this season and that its Player of the Month Award donation will now be made to the monthly charity affiliate, rather than the player in question, a move that is also supported by the Leinster Rugby players.



Like all the charities selected, the Irish Cancer Society was selected by Leinster Rugby after a consultation process involving the leadership group of the men, women’s and Academy teams and consultation with the premium sponsors and partners and the OLSC.



For more information on the Irish Cancer Society and Daffodil Day, please visit their website www.cancer.ie.