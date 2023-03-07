Ireland Squad Assembles Ahead Of Round 4 Trip To Edinburgh
The Ireland squad reassembled last night ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations Round 4 clash away to Scotland at BT Murrayfield (Kick-off 3pm).
37 players will commence preparations to face Gregor Townsend‘s Scotland side, who have beaten England and Wales to date in this year’s Championship.
Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Rob Herring, Jordan Larmour, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell return having featured for their provinces in the URC at the weekend.
Nick Timoney and Ciaran Frawley are included in the squad for the first time during this Championship campaign. Timoney started the game against Fiji in November while Frawley picked up an injury playing for Ireland ‘A’ against the All Blacks XV on the eve of the Autumn Nations Series.
Jamie Osborne and Scott Penny, who trained with the squad ahead of Round 3, are unavailable having picked up minor knocks playing for Leinster against Edinburgh at the weekend.
Ireland Squad Round 4– 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 44 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 9 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 10 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 36 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 3 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 12 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 71 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 20 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 51 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 12 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 103 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 92 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 7 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps
Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)*
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps
2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results:
Wales 10 IRELAND 34
Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023
IRELAND 32 France 19
Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023
Italy 20 IRELAND 34
Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 25th February 2023
Scotland v IRELAND
Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)
RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio
IRELAND v England
Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)
VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio