Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week
The Guinness Six Nations and U-20 Six Nations return after a rest weekend, the Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup continues and the Bateman Cup Final is down for decision.
Friday, 10 March 2023
Under-20 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland, at Scotstoun, 19.15;
Bateman Cup Final: Terenure College v Buccaneers, at Lakelands, 19.30;
Saturday, 11 March 2023
Energia Womens All Ireland Cup: Galwegians v Blackrock College RFC, at Crowley Park, 17.00; Old Belvedere v Cooke, at Ollie Campbell Park, 17.00; Railway Union v Suttonians, at Willow Lodge, 17.00; Wicklow v Ballincollig, at Ashtown Lane, 17.00;
Sunday, 12 March 2023
Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland, at Murrayfield, 15.00;
*Please note that all fixtures are subject to change