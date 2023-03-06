Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

The Guinness Six Nations and U-20 Six Nations return after a rest weekend, the Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup continues and the Bateman Cup Final is down for decision.

Friday, 10 March 2023

Under-20 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland, at Scotstoun, 19.15;

Bateman Cup Final: Terenure College v Buccaneers, at Lakelands, 19.30;

Saturday, 11 March 2023

Energia Womens All Ireland Cup: Galwegians v Blackrock College RFC, at Crowley Park, 17.00; Old Belvedere v Cooke, at Ollie Campbell Park, 17.00; Railway Union v Suttonians, at Willow Lodge, 17.00; Wicklow v Ballincollig, at Ashtown Lane, 17.00;

Sunday, 12 March 2023

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland, at Murrayfield, 15.00;

*Please note that all fixtures are subject to change