‘Tackle Your Feelings’ Podcast To Tackle Positive Mental Health With Irish Rugby Players

Rugby Players Ireland are launching their new ‘Tackle Your Feelings Podcast’ alongside two of their Podcast guests; Irish international rugby players, James Lowe and Laura Feely .

Comprising of seven episodes, the ‘Tackle Your Feelings Podcast’ encourages listeners to rethink their approach to positive mental well-being by hearing from some of Ireland’s best-known rugby players who will share their methods of maintaining strong, positive mental health.

Listeners can expect to hear a range of insights, including tips for managing stress, coping with setbacks and injury, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

For more information on the Tackle Your Feelings podcast, visit Spotify or follow the Instagram account @tyf, the Tackle Your Feelings YouTube Channel or visit tackleyourfeelings.com which will share videos, updates on events and competitions.

Speaking about the launch of the Tackle Your Feelings Podcast, Ireland and Leinster Rugby Player and Tackle Your Feelings ambassador, James Lowe, said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the new Tackle Your Feelings podcast and lend my support to helping raise awareness of positive mental health well-being in Ireland.

As players, we often face a lot of pressure on and off the pitch, so I believe it is important to have these open conversations about the strategies we use to stay mentally fit. I hope by sharing our stories to a wider audience, we can help others who may be struggling and let them know that they are not alone and there are useful tools out there to help them.”

Also speaking at the launch, Ireland and Connacht player Laura Feely commented: “I’m really excited to be a part of the Tackle Your Feelings podcast and to be able to share my experiences with my mental health alongside my good friend Hannah O’Connor.