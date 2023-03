Munster Rugby and the IRFU can confirm that Chris Farrell has been released from the province to pursue a new playing opportunity.

The 29-year-old has made 71 Munster appearances, scoring 9 tries, since making his debut against Benetton in September 2017 and has represented Ireland on 15 occasions.

Head Coach Graham Rowntree said, “We wish Chris and his family all the best with his move and thank him for everything he has done during his time with us.”