2022/23 Energia Bateman Cup Final Fixed For March 10th

Friday March 10th at 7:30pm has been set as the fixture for the 2022/23 Energia Bateman Cup Final featuring Terenure College RFC and Buccaneers, following an agreement between both clubs.

Terenure College won the agreed coin toss to decide the venue, so the decider will be hosted at Lakelands Park, Dublin.

Buccaneers qualified for the final courtesy of their 45-21 win over Queen’s University on February 4th. The semi-final between Terenure College and Young Munster was doubled up with their Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A fixture – Terenure came through 21-11 back in January. Weather disrupted postponements to the semi-finals moved the fixture from it’s February slot into March.

Friday March 10th, 2023

Energia Bateman Cup Final

Terenure College v Buccaneers, Lakelands Park, 7:30pm.

The best place to enjoy the Energia Bateman Cup Final will be at Lakelands Park. For fans who can’t attend, there will also be a live video stream available on Irish Rugby’s YouTube channel. Streaming services will be provided by Videos On The Net and the commentary team will be broadcaster Dan Mooney and former Ireland international Michelle Claffey.