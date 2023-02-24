Ringrose Ruled Out Of Italy Game
Ireland centre Garry Ringrose, who was set to win his 50th cap on Saturday, has been ruled out of the game after picking up an injury.
Stuart McCloskey will start in the centre at 12 alongisde Bundee Aki who moves to 13. Jimmy O’Brien comes in to the replacements.
O’Brien made his Ireland debut in the Bank of Ireland Nations series against South Africa when he was added to the bench as McCloskey replaced Robbie Henhsaw in the starting XV. The following week he started at fullback against Fiji and then switched to to the wing a week later against Australia.
IRELAND Team (v Italy, Guinness Six Nations Championship, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Saturday 25th February, 2023, KO 14.15 (IST)
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps
14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 11 caps
13. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps
12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps
10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps
9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps
3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps (c)
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35
Replacements
16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps
18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps
19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps
22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
23. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps