Ringrose Ruled Out Of Italy Game

News

24th February 2023 15:39

By Editor

Garry Ringrose scores their fourth try 11/2/2023

2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 2, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 11/2/2023 Ireland vs France Ireland’s Garry Ringrose scores their fourth try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose, who was set to win his 50th cap on Saturday, has been ruled out of the game after picking up an injury.

Stuart McCloskey will start in the centre at 12 alongisde Bundee Aki who moves to 13. Jimmy O’Brien comes in to the replacements.

O’Brien made his Ireland debut in the Bank of Ireland Nations series against South Africa when he was added to the bench as McCloskey replaced Robbie Henhsaw in the starting XV. The following week he started at fullback against Fiji and then switched to to the wing a week later against Australia.

IRELAND Team (v Italy, Guinness Six Nations Championship, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Saturday 25th February, 2023, KO 14.15 (IST)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps
14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 11 caps
13. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps
12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps
10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps
9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps
3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps (c)
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps
18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps
19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps
22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
23. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps