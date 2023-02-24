Ringrose Ruled Out Of Italy Game

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose , who was set to win his 50th cap on Saturday, has been ruled out of the game after picking up an injury.

Stuart McCloskey will start in the centre at 12 alongisde Bundee Aki who moves to 13. Jimmy O’Brien comes in to the replacements.

O’Brien made his Ireland debut in the Bank of Ireland Nations series against South Africa when he was added to the bench as McCloskey replaced Robbie Henhsaw in the starting XV. The following week he started at fullback against Fiji and then switched to to the wing a week later against Australia.

IRELAND Team (v Italy, Guinness Six Nations Championship, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Saturday 25th February, 2023, KO 14.15 (IST)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 11 caps

13. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps (c)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

23. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps