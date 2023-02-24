Tom Tierney – R.I.P.

The IRFU and Munster Rugby are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Tom Tierney . He was 46.

As a player, Tom represented Richmond, Garryowen, Munster, Leicester Tigers, Galwegians and Connacht with distinction.

The scrum-half made his debut for Ireland in June, 1999 and went on to earn eight caps including four appearances at the 1999 Rugby World Cup where he scored a try in the Pool E win against Romania.

After transitioning into coaching, the Limerick native held head coaching roles with Crescent College Comprehensive SJ, Garryowen, Cork Constitution and the Ireland Club XV side.

He had been employed by the IRFU since 2014 including coaching roles with Ireland u19 and U20 Mens, Ireland Women’s 7s and Ireland Women’s 15s for three years where his honours included a 2015 Women’s Six Nations Championship.

He also led the Ireland Women’s team during the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup which was held in Ireland.

His role as IRFU National Talent Coach had seen him based out of Munster Rugby’s High Performance Centre since 2021, working with Munster’s Academy players.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: