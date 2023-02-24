Combined Provinces Team Named For Final Celtic Challenge Game

Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named the Combined Provinces team to face The Thistles in the final game of the Celtic Challenge series.

The Irish side travel to Scotland aiming to continue their winning form which has seen them unbeaten in the tournament so far. The Combined Provinces beat The Thistles in Kingspan Stadium earlier this month by 45-12 in between home and away wins against the WRU Development side.

The game will be live on Scottish Rugby Youtube – here

Combined Provinces XV (v The Thistles, DAM Health Stadium, Saturday, February 2th, 1.30pm):

15. Meabh Deely (Connacht/Blackrock College RFC)

14. Clare Gorman (Leinster/Old Belvedere RFC)

13. Aoife Wafer (Leinster/Blackrock College RFC)

12. Enya Breen (Munster/Blackrock College RFC)

11. Tash Behan (Leinster/Blackrock College RFC)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Leinster/Old Belvedere RFC)

9. Molly Scuffil McCabe (Leinster/Railway Union)

1. Linda Djougang (Leinster/Old Belvedere RFC)

2. Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Munster/Old Belvedere RFC)

3. Mary Healy (Leinster/Naas RFC/Suttonians RFC)

4. Hannah O’Connor (Leinster/Blackrock College RFC)(captain)

5. Fiona Tuite (Ulster/Old Belvedere RFC)

6. Molly Boyne (Leinster/Railway Union RFC/Dublin University FC)

7. Maeve Og O’Leary (Munster/Blackrock College RFC)

8. Brittany Hogan (Ulster/Old Belvedere RFC)

Replacements:

16. Chloe Blackmore (Leinster/Railway Union RFC)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Leinster/Old Belvedere RFC)

18. Megan Louise Collis (Leinster/Railway Union RFC)

19. Claire Bennett (Munster/UL Bohemians RFC)

20. Eimear Corri (Leinster/Blackrock College RFC)

21. Katie Whelan (Leinster/Old Belvedere RFC)

22. Kayla Waldron (Connacht/Galwegians RFC)

23. Ella Roberts (Leinster/Wicklow RFC)

CELTIC CHALLENGE – RESULTS/FIXTURES:

The Thistles 27 WRU Development XV 29, Scotstoun Stadium – Sunday, January 22

Scorers: The Thistles: Tries: Roma Fraser, Holly McIntyre, Francesca McGhie 2, Panashe Muzambe; Con: Meryl Smith

WRU Development: Tries: Rosie Carr, Gwennan Hopkins, Abbie Fleming, Kat Evans, Ffion Owens; Cons: Chelsea Jones 2

HT: The Thistles 10 WRU Development 10

WRU Development XV 26 Combined Provinces XV 27, Cardiff Arms Park – Sunday, January 29

Scorers: WRU Development: Tries: Teleri Wyn Davies, Kat Evans, Sioned Harries, Jenna De Vera; Cons: Lauren Smyth, Catherine Richards 2

Combined Provinces: Tries: Ella Roberts 2, Emma Hooban, Ailsa Hughes, Aoife Dalton; Con: Dannah O’Brien

HT: WRU Development 7 Combined Provinces 22

Match Report: Combined Provinces Win Opening Celtic Challenge Clash In Wales

Combined Provinces XV 45 The Thistles 12, Kingspan Stadium – Saturday, February 4

Scorers: Combined Provinces: Tries: Leah Tarpey, Claire Bennett, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Ella Roberts 2, Aoife Dalton, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird; Cons: Dannah O’Brien 4, Hannah O’Connor

The Thistles: Tries: Francesca McGhie 2; Con: Emma Orr

HT: Combined Provinces 26 The Thistles 5

Match Report: Combined Provinces Win With Sevens Tries At Kingspan Stadium

WRU Development XV 7 The Thistles 21, Cardiff Arms Park – Saturday, February 11

Scorers: WRU Development: Try: Abbie Fleming; Con: Niamh Terry

The Thistles: Tries: Elis Martin, Holly McIntyre, Emma Orr; Cons: Meryl Smith 3

HT: WRU Development 0 The Thistles 7

Combined Provinces XV 19 WRU Development XV 0, Kingspan Stadium, 4.30pm – Saturday, February 18

Scorers:Combined Provinces: Tries: Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Kayla Waldron, Aoife Wafter

Cons: Dannah O’ Brien 2

Match Report: Combined Provinces Notch Up Third Celtic Challenge Win

The Thistles v Combined Provinces XV, DAM Health Stadium, 1.30pm – Saturday, February 25