Peter O’Mahony Signs IRFU Contract Extension To End Of 2023/24 Season

Ireland and Munster backrow Peter O’Mahony has signed a year-long extension to his IRFU contract that will run until the end of the 2023/24 season.

O’Mahony made his Ireland debut against Italy in 2012 Six Nations Championship and has won 91 caps for his country. He has captained Ireland on 10 occasions and captained the Lions in the opening Test of the 2017 series against New Zealand.

O’Mahony won Six Nations Championship titles with Ireland in 2014 and 2015, a Grand Slam in 2018 and a Triple Crown in 2022. He has represented Ireland at two Rugby World Cups – 2015, 2019 – starting seven Rugby World Cup games across the two tournaments.

The Cork Con man has represented Munster on 171 occasions scoring 15 tries. He was appointed captain of his Province in 2013 at the age of 24.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented:

“Peter has been an important figure in Irish rugby for over a decade and has contributed massively to the success the Ireland men’s team has enjoyed across that period. He is a born leader and galvanises those around him. We are delighted to contract him through the World Cup and into the 2023/24 season. A leader like Pete is invaluable to both Ireland and Munster.”

Peter O’Mahony, commented: