Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

All roads lead to Rome this weekend, well nearly all as we stop off in Belfield, Los Angeles, Spollanstown and points in between…here’s the fixtures for the week ahead.

Wednesday, 22 February 2023

SSI/IRFU Womens Tier 1 Cup: Dublin City University A v UCD A, at DCU, 17.00;

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 3 Cup Group C: MTU Kerry v TUS Midwest, at Castleisland RFC, 19.00;

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 3 Cup Group B: UCD B v Dundalk IT, at Belfield, 19.00;

Friday, 24 February 2023:

Under-20 Six Nations: Italy v Ireland, at Stadio Comunale Di Monigo, 19.15;

HSBC World Sevens Series, Los Angeles (Men’s): – Ireland v Uruguay, at Dignity Health Sports Park, 19.27;

Saturday, 25 February 2023:

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Ireland, at Stadio Olimpico, 14.15;

HSBC World Sevens Series, Los Angeles (Men’s): – Ireland v Canada, at Dignity Health Sports Park, 22.40;

Celtic Challenge: The Thistles v Combined Provinces XV, DAM Health Stadium, 1.30pm

Energia All Ireland Women’s Cup Series: Blackrock College RFC v Old Belvedere, at Stradbrook, 17.00; Railway Union v Galwegians, at Park Avenue, 17.00; UL Bohemian v Ballincollig, at University Limerick, 17.00; Wicklow v Cooke, at Ashtown Lane, 17.00;

Energia All Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Cork Constitution v UCD, at Temple Hill, 14.30; Dublin University v Clontarf, at College Park, 14.30; Garryowen v Shannon, at Dooradoyle, 14.30; Terenure College RFC v Lansdowne, at Lakelands Park, 14.30; Young Munster v Ballynahinch, at Tom Clifford Park, 14.30;

Energia All Ireland League Men’s Division 1B: Banbridge v St Marys College RFC, at Rifle Park, 14.30; Highfield v City of Armagh, at Woodleigh Park, 14.30; Naas v UCC, at Forenaughts, 14.30; Old Wesley v Old Belvedere, at Energia Park, 14.30; Buccaneers v Malone, at Dubarry Park, 17.30;

Energia All Ireland League Men’s Division 2A: Ballymena v Cashel, at Eaton Park, 14.30; Blackrock College RFC v MU Barnhall, at Stradbrook, 14.30; Dolphin v Nenagh Ormond, at Musgrave Park, 14.30; Old Crescent v UL Bohemian, at Rosbrien, 14.30; Queen’s University v Navan, at Dub Lane, 14.30;

Energia All Ireland League Men’s Division 2B: Dungannon v Malahide, at Stevenson Park, 14.30; Enniscorthy v Galway Corinthians, at Alcast Park, 14.30; Galwegians v Rainey Old Boys, at Crowley Park, 14.30; Greystones v Sligo, at Dr Hickey Park, 14.30; Wanderers v Belfast Harlequins, at Merrion Road, 14.30;

Energia All Ireland League Men’s Division 2C: Ballina v Bruff, at Heffernan Park, 14.30; Bangor v Clonmel, at Upritchard Park, 14.30; Instonians v Sundays Well, at Shaws Bridge, 14.30; Skerries v Midleton, at Holmpatrick, 14.30; Tullamore v Omagh Academicals, at Spollanstown, 14.30;

Sunday, 26 February:

HSBC World Sevens Series, Los Angeles (Men’s): – South Africa v Ireland, at Dignity Health Sports Park, 03.03;

*Please note that all fixtures are subject to change