37-Man Ireland Squad Assembles For Italy Week

The Ireland coaching group have assembled 37 players to prepare for Round 3 of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship as the squad travel to Rome to take on Italy this Saturday (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan are both included having come through their individual hamstring rehab programmes. Joey Carbery is added to the squad to provide additional cover as Johnny Sexton continues his rehab this week.

Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa and Jacob Stockdale return to the squad having played for their respective provinces in the URC at the weekend.

Scott Penny and Kieran Treadwell have been added to the squad for the first time in this campaign. Treadwell featured against South Africa and Fiji in November while Penny played for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas and Pumas in Bloemfontein.

Tadhg Beirne was last week ruled out of the remainder of the Championship and unfortunately Joe McCarthy will also miss the rest of this year’s campaign with an ankle issue.

Keith Earls is unavailable this week with a calf issue while Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong will all continue their respective rehab programmes. Rob Herring is continuing his graduated return to play protocols.

Ireland Squad – Round 3 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship:

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 37 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)*

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)*

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)*

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

*denotes uncapped player

2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results

Wales 10 IRELAND 34

Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023

IRELAND 32 France 19

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023

Italy v IRELAND

Saturday 25th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)

RTE TV / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

Scotland v IRELAND

Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)

RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

IRELAND v England

Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)

VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio