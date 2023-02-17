Two Key Appointments Confirmed For Women’s XVs Programme

The IRFU is delighted to confirm two key appointments for the Women’s XVs Programme, as preparations continue for the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations which gets underway in late March.

Alana Gattinger joins the IRFU as the Women’s XVs National Team Programme Manager, while Emma Brennan has been appointed Performance Nutritionist, Women’s National XVs Team and Pathways.

Gattinger brings a wealth of experience to the role having been the Canada Men’s Team Manager for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, while she was also previously the Director of Business Operations with LA Giltinis and Director of Rugby Operations with Chicago Hounds in Major League Rugby.

The Canadian native spent eight years working with Rugby Canada having completed a Masters Degree in Sports Management at the University of Ottawa.

Brennan joins the Women’s XVs Programme from Connacht Rugby, where she was the Academy Performance Nutritionist. Previously, she worked with Davey Nutrition for two years, providing support to clients and sports teams and organising nutrition events.

Commenting on the appointments, IRFU Head Of Women’s Performance and Pathways, Gillian McDarby, said: “After an extensive search we are delighted to announce Alana Gattinger has joined the IRFU as our Women’s XVs National Teams Programme Manager.

“Alana brings with her a wealth of experience in National Team Management, logistics, events, and High Performance rugby team environments. These key attributes made Alana the standout candidate for this integral role within Women’s Rugby. Alana will be responsible for the management of the Women’s XVs National Team when in assembly and the day-to-day management of the Women’s XVs centralised programme at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

“Emma’s experience within the Connacht Academy structure will add huge value to the structures that we are building for Women’s Performance and Pathways programmes. Emma will develop, implement and manage the performance nutrition service delivery to the Women’s XV programme. As we develop our women’s pathway programmes, Emma will design and oversee the implementation of a nutrition curriculum to support the age grade programmes.”

Gattinger said: “I am thrilled to join the IRFU and the Women’s XV programmes at this exciting time of growth in the women’s game. The staff and players in the programme are world class and have been extremely welcoming so far, and I look forward to contributing to the team in any way I can.”

Brennan said: “I am absolutely delighted to join the IRFU and the Women’s XV programme and am excited to develop the nutrition service within this team and for pathway players at a really positive time for the game in Ireland.”

Ireland Women open their TikTok Women’s Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 25th March, before hosting France at Musgrave Park in Cork on Saturday, 1st April in Round Two (Tickets are available to purchase here).