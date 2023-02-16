Cahill Leads The Charge As Top Scorer In Women’s Cup Series

Promising UL Bohemians prop Eilís Cahill has hit the ground running in the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Series , scoring four tries during the opening three rounds.

Fresh from helping Munster to retain the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship title, Cahill has kept up her eye-catching form, particularly on the scoring front.

With a brace against Galwegians and further scores against Cooke and Suttonians, the 21-year-old Clare native is the leading points (20) and try scorer (4) in the early stages of the Cup Series.

Cahill and her UL team-mates sit top of the table after three bonus point wins, followed by unbeaten rivals Railway Union and Blackrock College, who got back to winning ways last week against Ballincollig.

‘Rock’s talented teenage out-half Abby Moyles touched down and kicked five conversions in Cork, taking her Cup Series tally to 19 points.

There are a clutch of players on three tries each – Galwegians prop Ellen Connolly (pictured below), UL veteran Niamh Kavanagh, Ballincollig speedster Heather Kennedy, and Railway duo Aimee Clarke and Lindsay Peat.

Bottom side Old Belvedere, who have only played one cup game so far, will host Railway at Ollie Campbell Park (kick-off 5pm) in Saturday’s only fixture.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND WOMEN’S CUP SERIES – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 3:

POINTS –

20 – Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemians)

19 – Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

15 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Ellen Connolly (Galwegians), Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

14 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians), Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College)

11 – Amanda Morton (Cooke)

10 – Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Hannah Downey (Cooke), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Sarah Gleeson (Wicklow), Helen McGhee (Cooke), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Ciara Scanlan (Blackrock College), Tiare Siguenza (Ballincollig)

7 – Nicole Fowley (Galwegians), Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

5 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemians), Laurileigh Baker (Ballincollig), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemians), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Alanna Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College), Emily Gavin (Galwegians), Sophie Gibney (Suttonians), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Gemma McCamley (Cooke), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College), Mairéad Ní Chathasaigh (Blackrock College), Niamh Ni Dhroma (Wicklow), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Sarah O’Donovan (Ballincollig), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Carrie O’Keeffe (Suttonians), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (Railway Union), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Jessica Schmidt (Wicklow), Clara Sexton (Suttonians), Niamh Tester (Blackrock College), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

4 – Alison Kelly (Ballincollig)

2 – Dani Franada (Railway Union), Hazel Simmons (Railway Union)

TRIES –

4 – Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemians)

3 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Ellen Connolly (Galwegians), Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

2 – Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Hannah Downey (Cooke), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Sarah Gleeson (Wicklow), Helen McGhee (Cooke), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Ciara Scanlan (Blackrock College), Tiare Siguenza (Ballincollig)

1 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemians), Laurileigh Baker (Ballincollig), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemians), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Alanna Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College), Emily Gavin (Galwegians), Sophie Gibney (Suttonians), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Gemma McCamley (Cooke), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College), Mairéad Ní Chathasaigh (Blackrock College), Niamh Ni Dhroma (Wicklow), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Sarah O’Donovan (Ballincollig), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Carrie O’Keeffe (Suttonians), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (Railway Union), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Jessica Schmidt (Wicklow), Clara Sexton (Suttonians), Niamh Tester (Blackrock College), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)