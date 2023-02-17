Roberts Showing Her Finishing Skills In Celtic Challenge

Wicklow’s Ella Roberts is the joint-top try scorer in the Celtic Challenge tournament, having touched down twice against both the WRU Development and Thistles teams.

Roberts’ four-try haul for the Combined Provinces XV (sponsored by Vodafone) is only matched by Thistles winger Francesca McGhie.

Old Belvedere starlet Aoife Dalton has also crossed the whitewash in both games so far for Greg McWilliams’ unbeaten side.

The inaugural Celtic Challenge is providing the national coaching team with an extended window to expose young players to cross-border competition, as preparations continue for the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

The Combined Provinces sit top of the table after beating the Thistles 45-12 at Kingspan Stadium. They return to the home of Ulster Rugby this Saturday to host the WRU Development side (kick-off 4.30pm – tickets are available to buy here).

Captained by Hannah O’Connor and Dannah O’Brien, McWilliams’ charges had led the scoring across the opening rounds with a dozen tries to date – four of which were scored by forwards.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – CURRENT STANDINGS:

# Team PLD W D L PF PA TF TA BP PTS 1 Combined Provinces XV 2 2 0 0 72 38 12 6 2 10 2 WRU Development XV 3 1 0 2 62 75 10 13 3 7 3 The Thistles 3 1 0 2 60 81 10 13 2 6 CELTIC CHALLENGE – TOP SCORERS AFTER MATCH 4:

POINTS –

20 – Francesca McGhie (The Thistles), Ella Roberts (Combined Provinces)

10 – Aoife Dalton (Combined Provinces), Kat Evans (WRU Development), Abbie Fleming (WRU Development), Holly McIntyre (The Thistles), Dannah O’Brien (Combined Provinces)

8 – Meryl Smith (The Thistles)

7 – Emma Orr (The Thistles)

5 – Claire Bennett (Combined Provinces), Rosie Carr (WRU Development), Teleri Wyn Davies (WRU Development), Jenna De Vera (WRU Development), Roma Fraser (The Thistles), Sioned Harries (WRU Development), Emma Hooban (Combined Provinces), Gwennan Hopkins (WRU Development), Ailsa Hughes (Combined Provinces), Elis Martin (The Thistles), Panashe Muzambe (The Thistles), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Combined Provinces), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Combined Provinces), Ffion Owens (WRU Development), Leah Tarpey (Combined Provinces)

4 – Chelsea Jones (WRU Development), Catherine Richards (WRU Development)

2 – Hannah O’Connor (Combined Provinces), Lauren Smyth (WRU Development), Niamh Terry (WRU Development)

TRIES –

4 – Francesca McGhie (The Thistles), Ella Roberts (Combined Provinces)

2 – Aoife Dalton (Combined Provinces), Kat Evans (WRU Development), Abbie Fleming (WRU Development), Holly McIntyre (The Thistles)

1 – Claire Bennett (Combined Provinces), Rosie Carr (WRU Development), Teleri Wyn Davies (WRU Development), Jenna De Vera (WRU Development), Roma Fraser (The Thistles), Sioned Harries (WRU Development), Emma Hooban (Combined Provinces), Gwennan Hopkins (WRU Development), Ailsa Hughes (Combined Provinces), Elis Martin (The Thistles), Panashe Muzambe (The Thistles), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Combined Provinces), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Combined Provinces), Emma Orr (The Thistles), Ffion Owens (WRU Development), Leah Tarpey (Combined Provinces)

CELTIC CHALLENGE – RESULTS/FIXTURES:

The Thistles 27 WRU Development XV 29, Scotstoun Stadium – Sunday, January 22

Scorers: The Thistles: Tries: Roma Fraser, Holly McIntyre, Francesca McGhie 2, Panashe Muzambe; Con: Meryl Smith

WRU Development: Tries: Rosie Carr, Gwennan Hopkins, Abbie Fleming, Kat Evans, Ffion Owens; Cons: Chelsea Jones 2

HT: The Thistles 10 WRU Development 10

WRU Development XV 26 Combined Provinces XV 27, Cardiff Arms Park – Sunday, January 29

Scorers: WRU Development: Tries: Teleri Wyn Davies, Kat Evans, Sioned Harries, Jenna De Vera; Cons: Lauren Smyth, Catherine Richards 2

Combined Provinces: Tries: Ella Roberts 2, Emma Hooban, Ailsa Hughes, Aoife Dalton; Con: Dannah O’Brien

HT: WRU Development 7 Combined Provinces 22

Match Report: Combined Provinces Win Opening Celtic Challenge Clash In Wales

Combined Provinces XV 45 The Thistles 12, Kingspan Stadium – Saturday, February 4

Scorers: Combined Provinces: Tries: Leah Tarpey, Claire Bennett, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Ella Roberts 2, Aoife Dalton, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird; Cons: Dannah O’Brien 4, Hannah O’Connor

The Thistles: Tries: Francesca McGhie 2; Con: Emma Orr

HT: Combined Provinces 26 The Thistles 5

Match Report: Combined Provinces Win With Sevens Tries At Kingspan Stadium

WRU Development XV 7 The Thistles 21, Cardiff Arms Park – Saturday, February 11

Scorers: WRU Development: Try: Abbie Fleming; Con: Niamh Terry

The Thistles: Tries: Elis Martin, Holly McIntyre, Emma Orr; Cons: Meryl Smith 3

HT: WRU Development 0 The Thistles 7

Combined Provinces XV v WRU Development XV, Kingspan Stadium, 4.30pm – Saturday, February 18

The Thistles v Combined Provinces XV, DAM Health Stadium, 1.30pm – Saturday, February 25