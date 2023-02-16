Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland

IRFU Awarded Investors In Diversity Bronze Accreditation

News

16th February 2023 11:51

By Editor

IRFU Awarded Investors In Diversity Bronze Accreditation

2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 2, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 11/2/2023 Ireland vs France A view of an Ireland jersey ahead of the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The Irish Centre for Diversity has today awarded Investors in Diversity Bronze accreditation to the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), the governing body for the sport of rugby union on the island of Ireland.

Investors in Diversity Bronze affirms that the organisation has built a strong foundation to embed Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) across the operation and is equipped for the journey of becoming more equitable and inclusive.

Supported by Ibec, Investors in Diversity is Ireland’s premier D&I accreditation mark. The programme recognises existing efforts and supports the journey of continuous improvement by providing a structured framework to transform practices and culture.

For more information click here.