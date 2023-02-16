IRFU Awarded Investors In Diversity Bronze Accreditation

The Irish Centre for Diversity has today awarded Investors in Diversity Bronze accreditation to the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), the governing body for the sport of rugby union on the island of Ireland.

Investors in Diversity Bronze affirms that the organisation has built a strong foundation to embed Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) across the operation and is equipped for the journey of becoming more equitable and inclusive.

Supported by Ibec, Investors in Diversity is Ireland’s premier D&I accreditation mark. The programme recognises existing efforts and supports the journey of continuous improvement by providing a structured framework to transform practices and culture.

For more information click here.