O’Sullivan Reaches 100-Cap Milestone For Ulster

Loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan will earn his 100th Ulster cap in Glasgow. Tom Stewart, who returns from his involvement with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad, and in-form tighthead Jeff Toomaga-Allen complete the front row.

Captain Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell pack down together at lock, with 21-year-old Academy player Harry Sheridan, who made his Ulster debut against La Rochelle last month, joining Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney in the back row.

Billy Burns and Nathan Doak, who scored a try and kicked eight points against the Stormers, lead a strong back-line that has James Hume and Stewart Moore retained as the province’s centre pairing.

Jacob Stockdale, who is also back from Ireland camp, forms the back-three with Ben Moxham, who scored his first try for Ulster in their most recent win, and Ethan McIlroy who features at full-back.

Replacement cover for the forwards comes from John Andrew, Rory Sutherland, who returns from international duty with Scotland, Andrew Warwick, Cormac Izuchukwu and Greg Jones. The back-line options are John Cooney, Luke Marshall and Craig Gilroy.