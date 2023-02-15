Ireland Stars Doris And Hogan Back ‘Let’s Sweat It Together’ Appeal

Ireland internationals Caelan Doris and Brittany Hogan were on hand this week to help promote the Let’s Sweat It Together initiative for Childline.

‘If it’s big to you, it’s big to us’ and that’s why from 27th March to 2nd April, the ISPCC is calling on schools, businesses, and individuals across Ireland to sign up and Let’s Sweat It Together for Childline, by having a lap and chat with a friend, family member or colleague.

By taking part, your donation will help support Ireland’s only listening service of its kind for children, that can be accessed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Click here to get involved.