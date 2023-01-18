Heffernan: I Want To Kick On And Achieve Success With Connacht And Ireland

Ireland hooker Dave Heffernan is the latest player to renew his contract with Connacht, signing a new two-year deal with the province.

The Ballina man first lined out for Connacht in March 2012 and has since made 177 appearances. On the international scene, he has seven caps to his name and has become a regular feature in the Ireland squad.

Set to remain with the westerners until at least the end of the 2024/25 season, Heffernan said: “I’m delighted to be staying at Connacht for another two years and in truth it was an easy decision for me.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

“I feel like I’ve been playing some good rugby this season, so now I want to kick on and achieve success with both Connacht and hopefully Ireland down the line.”

Connacht’s director of rugby Andy Friend added: “‘Heff’ is another example of a player from the west who has worked his way through the ranks to become a really important player for us.

“He brings enormous physicality on the pitch every time he plays, and you can see he has brought his game on another level this season. It’s another great contract renewal by the province.”