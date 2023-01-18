LiveWIRE2023: IRFU Mark IWD 2023 with Launch of Women in Rugby Network

The IRFU is committed to supporting the needs of its current leaders and ensuring systems are in place to identify female leaders of tomorrow. With this in mind, the IRFU will host the inaugural meeting of the Women in Rugby Network for active female volunteers from across the provinces.

Future events will be provincial networking events, hosted and led by IRFU female volunteers, who have completed the Spirit of Rugby Leadership Programme, with a view to ensuring women have the chance to build confidence and competence through their local community networks.

The IRFU will host the first event in Johnstown House Estate, Kildare on Sunday 5th March and will introduce the 4 Leaders who will organise future events in the provinces from September onwards.

The event is open to 100 female coaches, referees, players and administrators from across the game, to meet other leaders in similar situations throughout the country and identify challenges that need to be discussed and addressed in the months ahead to ensure female leaders have the confidence to thrive in their own environment, from grassroots to high performance.

Manager of the Spirit of Rugby Leadership Programme, Anne Marie Hughes said,

“This is an exciting time for women in rugby and an ideal time to set up a support network across the country so that female leaders in the game can build confidence to thrive as a leader, irrespective of their role. It will give women an opportunity to work with others to enhance their leadership skills and share practice among a wide female audience to maximise their learning environment”.

The format of the day will allow women to identify contacts for future sharing and learning across relevant topics and build confidence in a traditionally male environment.

Register now on eventbrite