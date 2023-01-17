Ulster Announce Ewers Signing

Known for his physicality and impact on the pitch, the 32-year-old first linked up with Exeter as part of the Gallagher Premiership club’s Academy system, following his family’s move back to England.

At home as both a flanker and number 8, Ewers has amassed over 200 senior appearances since then for Chiefs, and was involved in their historic Premiership and Champions Cup title wins in 2019/20.

Standing at nearly two metres tall, the latest Ulster signing is no stranger to European rugby, following his debut back in 2010.

In this season’s Heineken Champions Cup, he was involved in their recent pool wins over Castres Olympique and the Vodacom Bulls, earning himself a try in each game.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland commented: “Dave has demonstrated, over a terrific career at Exeter, that he loves to carry ball, and is one of the top gain-line winning forwards in the Premiership.

“His size, work-rate, and skill-set will dovetail nicely with our other back rows.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Ulster to add depth and further experience to our back row, as we remain firmly focussed on our ambitions as a squad.”

Ewers added: “Ulster is a proud province with a reputation on the pitch which reaches far and wide, and I look forward to calling myself one of the Ulstermen from next season onwards.

“I have made many memories with Exeter Chiefs over the years, and now I’m excited to see what this next chapter in my career holds as part of a team with big goals.”