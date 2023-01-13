Final Reminder For IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Volunteer Awards

The closing date for nominations for the IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Volunteer Awards is fast approaching.

Submissions can only be made until January 15th for the new initiative to honour rugby volunteers and the values they live in every club and school across the four provinces.

Clubs and schools may choose one volunteer each season to receive an official IRFU Valued Volunteer Certificate. From the nominations, each province will also select a volunteer to be honoured at an official ceremony at the Aviva Stadium.

Clubs and schools are asked to submit their nominations online at https://bit.ly/IRFUValuedVolunteer

The nomination form asks for simple details about the volunteer as well as an outline of why they are worthy of recognition. In addition, clubs and schools are asked to identify a particular value from the IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Charter that is exemplified by the volunteer.

IRFU Senior Vice President Greg Barrett explains:

“The role of the volunteer in sport has never been more important and that applies equally to rugby. We want to honour the amazing work of volunteers at the very heart of Irish Rugby but we also want to recognise those who embody our values: Excellence, Fun, Inclusivity, Integrity and Respect.

People really understand what Spirit Of Rugby is when they see it in the people around us. Through this initiative we’ll be able to tell the story of people who live our values every day and I look forward to this initiative growing over the next number of years.”

Nominations will remain open until Sunday January 15th. Clubs and schools who are compliant with the IRFU’s safeguarding policy will receive an IRFU Valued Volunteer Certificate on behalf of their volunteer by Friday February 10th.

IRFU Committee Member Gerry Casey leads the working group behind the initiative.

“This is another way for clubs and schools to recognise the work of their volunteers who go the extra mile,” he says. “We want to know the stories behind these volunteers and the values they live. There will also be an opportunity for one volunteer in each province to receive special recognition from their branch.

“It’s also important that these awards are connected directly to the values of Irish Rugby. After a challenging couple of years for our communities, it is our values that have helped us to come out the other side.”

Spirit of Rugby aims to support players, coaches, volunteers and parents and its primary purpose is to educate those within the game about their rights and responsibilities on and off the field.

Click Here For More Information On Spirit Of Rugby