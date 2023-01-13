Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Returns To Kingspan For All-Ulster Decider

The Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Final has been confirmed for Kingspan Stadium, Belfast on January 28th with a 5:30pm kick-off.

Tickets are now on sale for the game which will see Clogher Valley go up against Enniskillen in an all-Ulster decider for the second season in a row.

Over 3,000 were in attendance for the 2022 final and another big crowd is expected as Clogher Valley look to defend their title against their near neighbours.

Saturday January 28th 2023

Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Final

Clogher Valley v Enniskillen, Kingspan Stadium, 5:30pm