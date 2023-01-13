Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship: Round 2 Previews

Last week’s winning teams, Munster and Leinster, come face to face in Musgrave Park while Connacht and Ulster face off in Kingspan Stadium with both sides in search of a win.

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 3:

Saturday, January 14 –

Munster v Leinster, Musgrave Park, 12.15pm (live TG4) Buy Tickets Here

Munster Head Coach Niamh Briggs has made two changes to the starting XV which secured a 34-0 victory over Ulster last weekend.

The experienced Rachel Allen comes into the side at inside-centre with Ireland international Enya Breen missing out this week due to a minor knock picked up against Ulster. The other change sees Alana McInerney start on the left wing.

Munster top the table on points difference and this game promises to be a Championship classic as players look ahead to the final round, the forthcoming Celtic Challenge and the TikTok Women’s Six Nations over the coming weeks and months.

Experienced Munster hooke Kate Sheehan spoke this week about the need for her side to tighten up on their discipline particularly with Leinster’s Dannah O’Brien in a rich vein of form from the boot.

Tania Rosser has made four changes to her Leinster side that beat Connacht last weekend. Prop Aoife Moore and flanker Niamh O’Dowd come into the pack. After scoring a try last week as a replacement, Elise O’Byrne-White earns her first start of the Championship, as Molly Scuffil McCabe also comes off the bench to start at scrum half.

Munster: Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC) (C), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig RFC), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), Sarah Garrett (UL Bohemian RFC), Ciara Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union RFC), Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs).

LEINSTER: Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC); Elise O’Byrne-White (Dublin University FC/Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC), Anna Doyle (Tullow RFC/Blackrock College RFC); Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Garda Westmanstown RFC/Railway Union RFC) ; Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere RFC), Christy Haney (St. Mary’s College RFC/Blackrock College RFC) (co-capt), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC), Eimear Corri (Portlaoise RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC), Molly Boyne (Dublin University FC/Railway Union RFC), Hannah O’Connor (CYM RFC/Blackrock College RFC) (co-capt).

Replacements: Vic O’Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC), Lisa Callan (Railway Union RFC), Megan Collis (Greystones RFC/Railway Union RFC), Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere RFC), Emma Murphy (Railway UnionRFC), Lisa Mullen (Virginia RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Ailsa Hughes (Tullamore RFC/Railway Union RFC), Niamh Byrne, (Railway Union RFC)

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm (live TG4/BBC iPlayer) – Buy Tickets Here

Ulster have made three changes to the team that lost last weekend. Captain Beth Cregan moves from hooker and will start at openside flanker, with Megan Simpson drafted in to start in the middle of the front row. Brenda Barr moves from the backrow to the second row alongside Keelin Brady while India Daley returns to the squad having missed the opening fixture and will start at blindside, with Sophie Barrett starting at number 8.

The Ulster skipper said, “Connacht are a very physical team, and we saw in the Leinster game how they target the breakdown, and they have several international players. In the friendlies we played, we put them under real pressure and have really shown our attacking flair when we get the details right. We’re really looking forward to it, really excited about the game, and hopefully show the type of performance we know we have within us.

“Being back at Kingspan Stadium in front of the Ulster fans means a lot to everyone in the squad. It’s always special to have that opportunity to play on that stage and great to see it hosting the TikTok 6 Nations last year, and the Celtic Challenge next month.

Connacht have handed a starting berth on the win to Clara Barrett who impressed off the bench last week while Lily Brady comes in at hooker. Emily Gavin, Karly Tierney and Kayla Waldron come into the replacements as the Westerners head north in search of a win.

ULSTER: Maeve Liston (Blackrock College RFC); Fern Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), Kelly McCormill (Cooke RFC), Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College RFC), Niamh Marley (Dungannon RFC); Ella Durkan (Blackrock College RFC), Rachael McIlroy (Queen’s University Belfast RFC); Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC), Megan Simpson (Cooke RFC), Ilse van Staden (Cooke RFC), Keelin Brady (Railway Union RFC), Brenda Barr (Suttonians RFC), India Daley (Enniskillen RFC), Beth Cregan (City of Derry RFC/Blackrock College RFC) (capt) Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC).

Replacements: Gemma McCamley (Cooke RFC); Ava Fannin (Blackrock College RFC); Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC); Helen McGhee (Cooke RFC); Stacey Sloan (Cooke RFC); Amber Redmond (Suttonians RFC); Amanda Morton (Cooke RFC); Emma Jordan (Malone RFC / Suttonians RFC)

CONNACHT: Mairéad Coyne (Galwegians RFC); Ava Ryder (Railway Union RFC), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians RFC), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian RFC), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC), Mary Healy (Galwegians RFC) (capt); Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union RFC), Lily Brady (UL Bohemian RFC), Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC), Fiona Scally (Galwegians RFC), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemian RFC), Lisa-Marie Murphy (Galwegians RFC), Emma Fabby (Railway Union RFC), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians RFC).

Replacements: Emily Gavin (Galwegians RFC), Niamh O’Grady (Galwegians RFC), Elizabeth McNicholas (Galwegians RFC), Sonia McDermott (Railway Union RFC), Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Olivia Haverty (Galwegians RFC), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Kayla Waldron.