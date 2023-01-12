Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Rolls Into Round 2

After a thrilling opening weekend of action, the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship continues with another exciting double-header this Saturday.

Leinster and Munster came firing out of the blocks last weekend, earning impressive wins over Connacht and Ulster respectively, and the two Provinces will go head-to-head in a blockbuster showdown at Musgrave Park in Round 2 this Saturday (Kick-off 12.15pm, live on TG4).

Tania Rosser‘s side scored six tries in an entertaining clash at Energia Park, with teenagers Dannah O’Brien and Aoife Dalton starring for Leinster.

Munster, meanwhile, kickstarted their title defence with victory over Ulster in Cork, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird to the fore with a player of the match performance.

Tickets for Saturday’s game at Musgrave Park are available to purchase here.

Later on Saturday, Ulster and Connacht go head-to-head at Kingspan Stadium (Kick-off 2.30pm, live on BBC iPlayer/TG4 Player) hoping to earn their first win of the 2023 Championship. Tickets for the match are available to purchase here.

Team news will be announced by the Provinces on Friday.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, Round 2:

Saturday, January 14