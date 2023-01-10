€100,000 Boost For Schools As Aldi Play Rugby Sticker Competition Returns For 2023

ALDI’s Play Rugby sticker competition is back! Primary schools across Ireland are invited to take part to be in with a chance of winning fantastic prizes for their school, including a sports facility makeover worth €50,000.

How to enter

From January 9th, ALDI shoppers will be able to collect one sticker for every €25 spent in any of the 155 ALDI stores nationwide. Irish Rugby team posters are currently being sent out to primary schools nationwide (they can be ordered from aldi.ie/playrugby).

A completed poster of 300 stickers will earn the school an entry into the prize draw. Closing date is April 27th 2023. One school will win €50,000 and another the 10 schools will win €5,000 for their school facilities.

Customer prizes

Additionally, each sticker offers ALDI customers a chance to win their weekly shop, All customers have to do is scan the QR code on the back of their sticker and enter the unique code at aldi.ie/playrugby for a chance to win one of 10 x €200 ALDI gift cards weekly from January 16th until April 23rd 2023.

Speaking at today’s launch, ALDI Play Rugby Ambassador Paul O’Connell said: “The ALDI Play Rugby sticker competition provides primary schools across Ireland with the opportunity to win funds to develop and enhance their sporting facilities as well as help look after the health and wellbeing of children and young people. I encourage primary schools across Ireland to take part in this year’s competition and wish everyone the very best of luck.”

Beibhinn Parsons, ALDI ambassador and Irish rugby international, commented: “I am thrilled to support this year’s ALDI Play Rugby sticker competition. ALDI Play Rugby is a fabulous initiative that enables girls and boys from across Ireland to access vital sporting equipment and give rugby a go. I can’t wait to see communities across Ireland get behind this year’s sticker competition and in doing so they’ll be uncovering the rugby stars of tomorrow.”

Linda Djougang, ALDI ambassador and Irish rugby international, added: “As a professional rugby player, I know first-hand the difference that sport can make to the lives of young girls and boys. That’s why I’m delighted to be here today and to give my support to this year’s ALDI Play Rugby sticker competition. Not only does it allow kids from all backgrounds to play rugby, but it also encourages them to get active and, most importantly, have fun with their classmates.”

ALDI Group Buying Director John Curtin said: “This is a terrific competition for all primary schools to take part in, and at ALDI, we are delighted to partner with the IRFU on the ALDI Play Rugby Programme.

“Through the ALDI Play Rugby programme with primary schools, we have reached hundreds of thousands of boys and girls and helped to introduce them to the sport. Having already given away prizes worth more than €500,000 to primary schools across Ireland, we are committed to continuing our investment in the health and wellbeing of young people and look forward to receiving entries for this year’s sticker competition. Good luck to everyone taking part.”

ALDI Play Rugby Programme – €500,000 invested by ALDI

To date, more than 30 primary schools have shared €500,000 in ALDI funding through the promotion, with a further €100,000 set to be distributed this year. The ALDI Play Rugby programme saw more than 117,000 boys and girls across 1,000 schools nationwide get active and learn the basic skills of rugby last year.

This year, one lucky school will win €50,000 to revamp and develop their playing and sports facilities, while ten other schools will get runner up prizes of €5,000 each to improve their facilities. Additionally, schools that submit a valid poster will receive an ALDI Play Rugby kit with rugby balls, and other sports equipment to help keep their pupils active.

ALDI Play Rugby is a national programme aimed at primary school children across Ireland. Developed by the IRFU and supported by ALDI, it is a free, supervised and non-contact rugby programme that provides boys and girls with a fun introduction to the sport. Schools are offered access to invaluable resources including sessions with Community Rugby Officers, online coaching resources and free coaching equipment.

Previous winners

This year’s competition was launched at one of the 2020 winning schools, Scoil Naomh Bríd Talbotstown in Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow with ALDI Play Rugby Ambassadors Paul O’Connell, Beibhinn Parsons and Linda Djougang.

Scoil Naomh Bríd have used their €50,000 winnings to create a walking track around their school, created a larger tarmac play area, a playground for the younger students and an interactive walking trail that runs through the hallways of the school. They also upgraded their sports equipment and now have a set of jerseys for their students.

For more information on this year’s ALDI Play Rugby sticker competition plus full terms and conditions, please visit aldi.ie/playrugby.