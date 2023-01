Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

There’s plenty of action this weekend with a full round of Men’s games in the Energia All-Ireland League, Round 2 of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship and EPCR action for Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

Saturday January 12, 2023

Heineken Champions Cup

Gloucester v Leinster, 13.00, at Kingsholm; Munster v Northampton Saints, 15.15, at Thomond Park; Stade Rochelais v Ulster, 18.30, at Stade Marcel Deflandre;

EPCR Challenge Cup

Connacht v CA Brive, 17.30, at Sportsground;

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championships

Munster v Leinster, 12.15, at Musgrave Park; Ulster v Connacht, 14.30, at Kingspan Stadium;

Energia All Ireland League 1A

Garryowen v Clontarf, 14.00, at Dooradoyle; Cork Constitution v Dublin University, 14.30, at Temple Hill; Shannon v Lansdowne, 14.30, at Coonagh; Terenure College v Young Munster, 14.30, at Lakelands; UCD v Ballynahinch, 14.30, at Belfield;

Energia All Ireland League 1B

Buccaneers v Naas, 14.30, at Dubarry Park; City of Armagh v Malone, 14.30, at Palace Grounds; Highfield v St. Mary’s College, 14.30, at Woodleigh Park; Old Belvedere v UCC, 14.30, at Ollie Campbell Park; Old Wesley v Banbridge, 14.30, at Energia Park;

Energia All Ireland League 2A

Blackrock College v Cashel, 14.30, at Stradbrook; MU Barnhall v UL Bohemian, 14.30, at Parsonstown; Navan v Nenagh Ormond, 14.30, at Balreask Old; Old Crescent v Dolphin, 14.30, at Rosbrien; Queens University v Ballymena, 14.30, at Dub Lane;

Energia All Ireland League 2B

Corinthians v Sligo, 14.30, at Corinthian Park; Dungannon v Rainey OB, 14.30, at Stevenson Park; Enniscorthy v Galwegians, 14.30, at Alcast Park; Malahide v Belfast Harlequins, 14.30, at Malahide; Wanderers v Greystones, 14.30, at Aviva back pitch;

Energia All Ireland League 2C

Ballina v Tullamore, 14.30, at Ballina; Bangor v Skerries, 14.30, at Upritchard Park; Bruff v Midleton, 14.30, at Kilballyowen Park; Instonians v Omagh, 14.30, at Shawsbridge; Sundays Well v Clonmel, 15.15, at Irish Musgrave Park;

*Please note that all fixtures are subject to change