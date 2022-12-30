Essential Holiday Viewing: Ireland U20 Secure Grand Slam in Cork

The Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, secured a Six Nations Grand Slam in March 2022 with a host of impressive performances. They scored 29 tries in accumulating a total of 210 points for their campaign which saw victories over Wales (55-3), France (17-16), Italy (39-12), England (42-27) and Scotland (59-5). The final game for Richie Murphy’s side against Scotland in Musgrave Park witnessed another emphatic bonus point win ensuring the title belonged to Ireland. Re-Live the action from that day in Cork.