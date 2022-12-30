Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
PWC logo

Essential Holiday Viewing: Ireland U20 Secure Grand Slam in Cork

News

30th December 2022 08:30

By Editor

Essential Holiday Viewing: Ireland U20 Secure Grand Slam in Cork

2022 Under-20 Six Nations Championship Round 5, Musgrave Park, Cork 20/3/2022 Ireland U20 vs Scotland U20 Ireland celebrate winning the Under 20 Six Nations championship Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, secured a Six Nations Grand Slam in March 2022 with a host of impressive performances.  They scored 29 tries in accumulating a total of 210 points for their campaign which saw victories over Wales (55-3), France (17-16), Italy (39-12), England (42-27) and Scotland (59-5).  The final game for Richie Murphy’s side against Scotland in Musgrave Park witnessed another emphatic bonus point win ensuring the title belonged to Ireland.  Re-Live the action from that day in Cork.

 