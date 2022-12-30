Ireland U20 Continue Six Nations Prep with Munster Development XV Fixture

The Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, continue their preparations for the 2023 U20 Six Nations Championships by taking on a Munster Development XV at Musgrave Park this lunchtime. (1.00pm Friday 30th December).

Richie Murphy’s squad played a frenetic friendly fixture against their Italian counterparts at Castle Avenue just before Christmas coming out on the wrong side of a 50-47 scoreline. They will finish off this series of preparation games against a Leinster Development side next week.

Three players named in the starting Munster Development XV recently lined out for Ireland U20s in that friendly against Italy before Christmas – Danny Sheahan, Ihechi Oji and Brian Gleeson.

The match kicks off at 1pm in Musgrave Park today Friday, 30th December with no entry fee.

Ireland U20s: 15. Henry McErlean (Leinster/Terenure), 14. Ike Anagu (IQ Rugby/La Rochelle), 13. Hugh Gavin (Connacht/Galwegians), 12. John Devine (Connacht/Corinthians), 11. Noah Sheridan (Leinster/Clontarf), 10. Harry West (Connacht/Buccaneers), 9. Jack Oliver (Munster/Garryowen), 1. Paddy McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), 2. Matt Victory (Leinster/Dublin University), 3. Fiachna Barrett (Connacht/Corinthians), 4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (Leinster/UCD), 5. Evan O’Connell (Munster/Ul Bohemians), 6. Diarmuid Mangan (Leinster/UCD), 7. Ruadhan Quinn (Munster/Old Crescent), 8. James McNabney (Ulster/Ballymena)

Replacements: 16. Gus McCarthy (Leinster/UCD), 17. George Hadden (Leinster/Clontarf), 18. Ronan Foxe (Leinster/Old Belvedere), 19. Joe Hopes (Ulster/QUB), 20. George Shaw (IQ Rugby/Cardiff Univ.), 21. Oscar Cawley (Leinster/Naas), 22. Sam Prendergast (Leinster/Lansdowne), 23. Rory Telfer (Ulster/QUB), 24. Charlie Irvine (Ulster/QUB), 25. Sam Berman (Leinster/Dublin University), 26. James Doyle (Leinster/Lansdowne)

Munster Development: 15. Conor Phillips (Young Munster), 14. Josh Costello (Shannon), 13. Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster), 12. Liam McCarthy (Highfield), 11. Ihechi Oji (UL Bohemian), 10. Jeff Williams (UCD), 9. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon); 1. Kieran Ryan (Shannon), 2. Danny Sheahan (UCC), 3. Darragh McSweeney (Shannon), 4. Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel), 5. Eoin O’Connor (c) (Young Munster), 6. Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), 7. Jacob Sheahan (UCC), 8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen).

Replacements: Chris Moore (Young Munster), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen), Danny McCarthy (UCC), Oisin Toland (Old Crescent), Ronan O’Sullivan (Young Munster), Kyle Read (Midleton), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Oli Morris (Garryowen), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), George Coomber (Cork Constitution).