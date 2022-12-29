Tackling The All Blacks – Summer Tour Documentary Airs Tonight On RTÉ

‘Tackling the All Blacks’, the documentary produced by Videos On The Net (VOTN), the Irish Rugby Football Union’s video partner, will air tonight – Thursday 29th December – on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.

The hour-long documentary charts the journey of Andy Farrell’s 42-man squad as they seek to achieve one of the most difficult tasks in international rugby – to win a Test Series in New Zealand.

To add a further layer of difficulty to this already daunting task, two additional games were scheduled against the Māori All Blacks so that Andy and his coaching team could continue to develop their squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France next year.

Before this summer, Ireland had never won a Test match against New Zealand on their home patch. The documentary contains never before seen footage and interviews with players and coaches reflecting on their experiences across the Tour.