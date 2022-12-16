Jump to main content

Ireland
Energia

Energia All Ireland League And Cup Fixtures Fall Foul Of Weather

News

16th December 2022 15:04

By Editor

Energia Branding

The following fixtures in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division and the both semi-finals in the Junior Cup have fallen foul of the ongoing cold snap.

All matches have been rescheduled to Saturday, January 7th with a 2:30pm kick off.

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Semi Finals

Newcastle West v Clogher Valley
Enniskillen v Monkstown

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions

Division 1B
Banbridge v Old Wesley

Division 2A
Rainey Old Boys v Dungannon
Nenagh Ormond v Navan

Division 2B
Belfast Harlequins v Malahide

Division 2C
Tullamore v Ballina