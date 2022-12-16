Energia All Ireland League And Cup Fixtures Fall Foul Of Weather
The following fixtures in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division and the both semi-finals in the Junior Cup have fallen foul of the ongoing cold snap.
All matches have been rescheduled to Saturday, January 7th with a 2:30pm kick off.
Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Semi Finals
Newcastle West v Clogher Valley
Enniskillen v Monkstown
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions
Division 1B
Banbridge v Old Wesley
Division 2A
Rainey Old Boys v Dungannon
Nenagh Ormond v Navan
Division 2B
Belfast Harlequins v Malahide
Division 2C
Tullamore v Ballina