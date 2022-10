Top Scorer Egan At The Heart Of Trinity’s Impressive Start

Three teams are unbeaten after the first block of games in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A – leaders Terenure College, Dublin University, and defending champions Clontarf.

It is no surprise to see players from these clubs also at the top of the scoring charts, with Trinity’s in-form out-half Aran Egan leading the way on 45 points (three tries, 12 conversions and two penalties).

Three points behind him is Munster Academy out-half Tony Butler, who kicked 10 points against Terenure last Saturday. It was a good kicking day too for Young Munster’s Conor Hayes who landed 13 points away to UCD.

Joining four others players, including Egan, at the top of the try-scoring charts on three are Terenure captain Harrison Brewer and team-mate Craig Adams (pictured below), who both touched down at Dooradoyle.

The try-scoring stars from round three were Munster Academy scrum half Ethan Coughlan, who bagged a brace for Shannon, and Trinity lock Max Dunne who scored a try in each half during their victory at Lansdowne.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 3:

POINTS –

45 – Aran Egan (Dublin University)

42 – Tony Butler (Garryowen)

33 – Greg Hutley (Ballynahinch)

24 – Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution)

23 – Conor Hayes (Young Munster)

22 – Evan Cusack (Young Munster), Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

21 – Callum Smith (Terenure College)

15 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Sean O’Brien (UCD)

14 – Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

12 – Mike Cooke (Shannon), Adam La Grue (Terenure College)

10 – Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Max Dunne (Dublin University), Mark Fleming (UCD), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

8 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

7 – Chris Cosgrave (UCD), Peter Hastie (Lansdowne)

5 – Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Cormac Daly (Clontarf), James Dillon (Dublin University), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Cian Hurley (Garryowen), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Louis Kahn (Cork Constitution), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), Conor Kearns (Clontarf), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Ian Leonard (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Jamie McCartney (Shannon), Eoin McCormack (Shannon), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Cian O’Donoghue (Clontarf), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Clive Ross (Lansdowne), David Ryan (UCD), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne), Mike Walsh (Lansdowne)

4 – Tim Corkery (UCD)

3 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

2 – Jack Connolly (Lansdowne)

TRIES –

3 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Aran Egan (Dublin University), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Sean O’Brien (UCD)

2 – Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Tony Butler (Garryowen), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Max Dunne (Dublin University), Mark Fleming (UCD), Conor Hayes (Young Munster), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

1 – Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Cormac Daly (Clontarf), James Dillon (Dublin University), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Mark Fleming (UCD), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Cian Hurley (Garryowen), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Louis Kahn (Cork Constitution), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), Conor Kearns (Clontarf), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Ian Leonard (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Jamie McCartney (Ballynahinch), Eoin McCormack (Shannon), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Cian O’Donoghue (Clontarf), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Clive Ross (Lansdowne), David Ryan (UCD), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Callum Smith (Terenure College), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne), Mike Walsh (Lansdowne)