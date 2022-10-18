O’Brien And Murphy Crowe Set The Pace In Top Scorers’ Race

Dannah O’Brien has passed the 50-point mark in her first Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division season with Old Belvedere. Roaring to the top of the try-scoring charts is Railway Union’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

O’Brien has edged ahead of Galwegians captain Nicole Fowley as the league’s top points scorer (52 points). Both Fowley, who missed round five through injury, and Murphy Crowe are just two points behind the teenager.

Murphy Crowe displayed her world class finishing skills again to score seven tries during Railway’s runaway home win over Cooke. That puts her on 10 for the current campaign.

The Tipperary speedster’s Ireland team-mate, Beibhinn Parsons, picked up two more tries for Blackrock College in Limerick. She now has seven for her debut AIL season, just ahead of Railway star Lindsay Peat who had a fantastic five-try haul against Cooke.

The top four clubs in the Women’s Division meet in two mouth-watering clashes this Saturday. Leaders Old Belvedere host third-placed Blackrock, while Galwegians, who are in fourth, will have home advantage against reigning champions Railway.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 5:

POINTS –

52 – Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere)

50 – Nicole Fowley (Galwegians), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union)

35 – Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College)

30 – Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

26 – Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College)

25 – Laoise McGonagle (Galwegians), Carmen Rodera (Railway Union)

20 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Anna Doyle (Blackrock College), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere)

18 – Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union)

15 – Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere), Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere), Niamh O’Grady (Galwegians), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

14 – Christine Coffey (Railway Union)

13 – Eve Higgins (Railway Union), Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

11 – Enya Breen (Blackrock College)

10 – Claire Bennett (UL Bohemians), Megan Burns (Blackrock College), Dearbhla Canty (Galwegians), Laura Carty (Old Belvedere), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Ali Coleman (Blackrock College), Mairéad Coyne (Galwegians), Sarah Gleeson (Wicklow), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Jocelyn Jones (Wicklow), Janita Kareta (Suttonians), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Órfhlaith Murray (Suttonians), Minonna Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Sarah O’Connell (Galwegians), Ella Roberts (Wicklow), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere), Suzanne Tyrrell (Wicklow), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

8 – Catherine Martin (Suttonians)

7 – Dolores Hughes (Cooke)

5 – Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Geena Behan (UL Bohemians), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Annie Buntine (Suttonians), Claire Byrne (Railway Union), Eilis Cahill (UL Bohemians), Lisa Callan (Railway Union), Dearbhla Canty (Galwegians), Ellen Connolly (Galwegians), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig), Ines Delgado (Galwegians), Linda Dempsey (Wicklow), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Emily Gavin (Galwegians), Sophie Gibney (Suttonians), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union), Emma Hooban (Blackrock College), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Erin King (Old Belvedere), Anna McGann (Railway Union), Helen McGhee (Cooke), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Emily McKeown (Suttonians), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians), Sarah O’Donovan (Ballincollig), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemians), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Aine Rutley (Old Belvedere), Ursula Sammon (Galwegians), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians), Lea Turner (Galwegians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

4 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians)

2 – Amanda Morton (Cooke)

TRIES –

10 – Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union)

7 – Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College)

6 – Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

5 – Laoise McGonagle (Galwegians), Carmen Rodera (Railway Union)

4 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Anna Doyle (Blackrock College), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere)

3 – Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere), Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere), Niamh O’Grady (Galwegians), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

2 – Claire Bennett (UL Bohemians), Megan Burns (Blackrock College), Dearbhla Canty (Galwegians), Laura Carty (Old Belvedere), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Ali Coleman (Blackrock College), Mairéad Coyne (Galwegians), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians), Sarah Gleeson (Wicklow), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Jocelyn Jones (Wicklow), Janita Kareta (Suttonians), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College), Minonna Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Sarah O’Connell (Galwegians), Ella Roberts (Wicklow), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere), Suzanne Tyrrell (Wicklow), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

1 – Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Geena Behan (UL Bohemians), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Enya Breen (Blackrock College), Annie Buntine (Suttonians), Claire Byrne (Railway Union), Eilis Cahill (UL Bohemians), Lisa Callan (Railway Union), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Ellen Connolly (Galwegians), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig), Ines Delgado (Galwegians), Linda Dempsey (Wicklow), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Emily Gavin (Galwegians), Sophie Gibney (Suttonians), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union), Eve Higgins (Railway Union), Emma Hooban (Blackrock College), Dolores Hughes (Cooke), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Erin King (Old Belvedere), Catherine Martin (Suttonians), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union), Anna McGann (Railway Union), Helen McGhee (Cooke), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Emily McKeown (Suttonians), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere), Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians), Sarah O’Donovan (Ballincollig), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemians), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Aine Rutley (Old Belvedere), Ursula Sammon (Galwegians), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians), Lea Turner (Galwegians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Mollie Walsh (Galwegians)