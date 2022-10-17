Emerging Ireland: The Leadership Group
The Emerging Ireland squad produced some impressive performances in the recent Toyota Challenge in Bloemfontein, South Africa. 34 players were part of this investment in player development and a young leadership group was tasked with gelling the group together both on and off the field. Here are the thoughts of Emerging Ireland head coach Simon Easterby and the leadership group on what was delivered and how they have benefitted from the experience.
The Emerging Ireland Leadership group consisted of Max Deegan (captain vs Griquas & Cheetahs), Cian Prendergast (captain v Pumas), Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Scott Penny and Joe McCarthy.