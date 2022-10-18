Players Showing Strong Early Season Scoring Form In Division 1B

UCC are three from three at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B , and their players are also featuring as some of the second tier’s leading scorers so far.

UCC centre Daniel Squires kicked 10 points against St. Mary’s College to draw within four of the Dubliners’ Mick O’Gara, the division’s top scorer. O’Gara took his season’s haul to 30 points with two successful kicks in Cork.

Ulster Academy out-half James Humphreys is third on the list with 23, having kicked nine points during their narrow provincial derby defeat to Malone.

Highfield centre Cian Bohane remains the top try scorer with four. Nipping at his heels are Naas scrum half Oscar Cawley, UCC winger Sean Condon and Old Belvedere’s Joe White who all moved onto three last weekend.

Two of the division’s top three teams, second-placed Buccaneers and Belvedere, will meet at Dubarry Park when the action resumes on Saturday week (October 29).

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 3:

POINTS –

30 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

26 – Daniel Squires (UCC)

23 – James Humphreys (Banbridge)

20 – Cian Bohane (Highfield)

19 – Rory Campbell (Malone), Michael Hanley (Buccaneers)

17 – James Taylor (Highfield)

15 – Oscar Cawley (Naas), Sean Condon (UCC), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

14 – Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh)

11 – Stephen Mannion (Buccaneers), Craig Ronaldson (Naas)

10 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Ben Carson (Banbridge), Ben Gibson (Malone), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Josh O’Connor (Buccaneers), Andrew Osborne (Naas), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), Will Reilly (Buccaneers), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

7 – Peter Caves (Malone)

6 – Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh), Eoin Monahan (Old Wesley)

5 – Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (City of Armagh), Darren Browne (Buccaneers), Louis Bruce (UCC), Ryan Casey (Naas), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), Dave Cave (Malone), Killian Coghlan (UCC), Donal Conroy (Naas), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Bryan Croke (Naas), Josh Cromie (Banbridge), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley), Ryan Emerson (Banbridge), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Conor Field (Banbridge), James French (Highfield), Sam Green (Malone), Richie Halpin (St. Mary’s College), Conor Hickey (St. Mary’s College), Jack Hughes (City of Armagh), Shane Jennings (Buccaneers), Aidan Keane (Highfield), Dan Kerr (Malone), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Rob Lyttle (Banbridge), Jamie McAleese (Old Belvedere), Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), David McMaster (Malone), Declan Moore (Malone), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Harry Noonan (Old Wesley), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Rian O’Donoghue (UCC), Mick O’Kennedy (Old Belvedere), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), David Poff (Old Wesley), Jack Reidy Walsh (St. Mary’s College), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Danny Sheahan (UCC), Aaron Sexton (Malone), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Robin Sinton (Banbridge), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)

TRIES –

4 – Cian Bohane (Highfield)

3 – Oscar Cawley (Naas), Sean Condon (UCC), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

2 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Ben Carson (Banbridge), Oscar Cawley (Naas), Ben Gibson (Malone), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Josh O’Connor (Buccaneers), Andrew Osborne (Naas), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), Will Reilly (Buccaneers), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere)

1 – Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (City of Armagh), Darren Browne (Buccaneers), Louis Bruce (UCC), Ryan Casey (Naas), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), Dave Cave (Malone), Peter Caves (Malone), Killian Coghlan (UCC), Donal Conroy (Naas), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Josh Cromie (Banbridge), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley), Ryan Emerson (Banbridge), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Conor Field (Banbridge), James French (Highfield), Sam Green (Malone), Richie Halpin (St. Mary’s College), Conor Hickey (St. Mary’s College), Jack Hughes (City of Armagh), James Humphreys (Banbridge), Shane Jennings (Buccaneers), Aidan Keane (Highfield), Dan Kerr (Malone), Rob Lyttle (Banbridge), Jamie McAleese (Old Belvedere), Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), David McMaster (Malone), Declan Moore (Malone), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Harry Noonan (Old Wesley), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Rian O’Donoghue (UCC), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), David Poff (Old Wesley), Jack Reidy Walsh (St. Mary’s College), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Aaron Sexton (Malone), Danny Sheahan (UCC), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Robin Sinton (Banbridge), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)