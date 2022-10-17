IRFU Announces National Talent Squad Inductees for 2022/23 Season

The 85 players selected to the IRFU’s National Talent Squad (NTS) programme, supported by Pwc, for the 2022/23 season have been confirmed with a strong spread of talent across the four provinces from established and emerging rugby environments.

The NTS programme has been in existence since 2016 and its purpose is to identify, develop and support players who have the potential, ability, and drive to play professional rugby within Ireland. The aim of the programme is to accelerate the development of young players of national interest between the ages of 16-21. The services provided prepare players to perform within the provincial and national pathways and the transition to the senior professional game.

Recent NTS graduates have been capped at senior international level for Ireland – Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, James Hume, Michael Lowry and Tom O’Toole.

While others like Thomas Ahern, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Crowley, Nathan Doak, Cathal Forde, Michael Milne, Stewart Moore, David McCann, Ethan McIlroy, Ben Murphy, Jamie Osborne, Scott Penny, Andrew Smith and Tom Stewart all featured for the Emerging Ireland squad that competed in the Toyota Challenge in Bloemfontein over the past couple of weeks.

National Talent Squad Level 1 (Players who have left Secondary School)

Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians RFC)

Sam Berman (Dublin University FC)

Jack Boal (QUB RFC)

Joe Charles (Ballynahinch RFC)

David Colbert (Dublin University FC)

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC)

Josh Costello (Shannon RFC)

Adam Deay (Lansdowne FC)

Cameron Doak (Belfast Harlequins RFC)

James Doyle (Lansdowne FC)

Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC)

Sean Fox (Corinthians RFC)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC)

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch RFC) Fintan Gunne (Terenure RFC)

George Hadden (Clontarf FC)

Charlie Irvine (QUB RFC)

Stephen Kiely (Old Crescent RFC)

Mark Lee (Rainey Old Boys RFC)

Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC)

Patrick McCarthy (Dublin University FC)

Henry McErlean (Terenure College RFC)

Liam Molony (Dublin University FC)

Ruben Moloney (UCD RFC)

Ihechi Oji (UL Bohemians RFC)

Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC)

Conor O’Tighernaigh (UCD RFC)

Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC)

Jacob Sheahan (UCC RFC)

National Talent Squad Level 2 (Players in final year of Secondary School)

David Armstrong (Methodist College)

Ambrose Bamber (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar)

Jacob Boyd (RBAI)

Tadhg Brophy (Newbridge College)

Emmett Calvey (Ard Scoil Ris)

Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College)

Rory Ellerby (RBAI)

Tom Farthing (Corinthians RFC/Colaiste Chroi Mhuire)

Paidi Farrell (Tullamore RFC/St Mary’s Edenderry)

Jules Fenelon (St Michael’s College)

Mark Fitzgerald (Crescent College Comp)

Max Flynn (Corinthians RFC/CC Roscrea)

Caden Grant (Corinthians RFC/St Joseph’s College)

Dylan Hicks (Bantry RFC/Colaiste Pobail)

Lucas Kenny (Campbell College)

Luke Kritzinger (Blackrock College)

Tom Larke (Old Wesley RFC/St Columba’s College)

Flynn Longstaff (Campbell College)

Ben McFarlane (Methodist College) James McKillop (Foyle College)

Hugo McLaughlin (Gonzaga College)

Blayze Molloy (Ballina RFC/Clongowes)

Alex Mullen (Blackrock College)

Jack Murphy (Presentation College Bray)

Luke Murphy (Ard Scoil Ris)

Sean Naughton (Kilkenny College)

Dawid Novak (CBC Cork)

Kamil Novak (CBC Cork)

Ben O’Connor (PBC Cork)

Michael O’Donovan (Bantry RFC/Colaiste Pobail)

Jed O’Dwyer (Crescent College Comp)

Jake O’Riordan (St Munchines College)

Stephen Smyth (Kilkenny College)

Andrew Sparrow (St Mary’s College)

Alan Spicer (Belvedere College)

Josh Stevens (Methodist College)

Alex Usanov (Belvedere College)

Bryn Ward (RBAI)

National Talent Squad Level 3 (Players with 2 or more years left in Secondary School)