Kilkenny All Set To Host Aviva Mini Festival

The Leinster leg of the Aviva Minis Festival is visiting a new club this year with Kilkenny RFC set to host the day for the first time.

The action kicked off last week in Bangor RFC and the festival roadshow continues this weekend with a trip to Old Crescent on Saturday and Kilkenny on Sunday. Galway Corinthians will host the final Provincial Festival a week later.

Speaking about the return of the Aviva Minis Festivals, IRFU Age Grade Manager Eoin Hogan said, “Our partnership with Aviva for the Minis Festivals is one of the highlights of the rugby calendar for so many young players all over Ireland. Thousands of boys and girls are involved in mini rugby every week and the festivals are wonderful chance to bring them together for a family day out that celebrates all the fun of the game.

“We love bringing the festival to new clubs and we’re delighted this year to visit Kilkenny for the first time. The club have put a huge amount of work into preparing for the day and we’re really looking forward to another great festival.”

Aviva Minis Festival – Kilkenny RFC

Blackrock College

Boyne

Birr

Coolmine

Clontarf

Kilkenny

Lansdowne

MU Barnhall

North Meath

Portlaoise

Old Belvedere

Ratoath

Seapoint

Tullamore

Wexford

Wicklow