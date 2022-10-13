Aviva Mini Festival Heading To Old Crescent
Old Crescent will again host the Munster leg of the Aviva Minis Festival this Saturday with boys and girls from clubs all over the Province set for a wonderful mini rugby experience.
Speaking about the return of the Aviva Minis Festivals, IRFU Age Grade Manager Eoin Hogan said, “Our partnership with Aviva for the Minis Festivals is one of the highlights of the rugby calendar for so many young players all over Ireland. Thousands of boys and girls are involved in mini rugby every week and the festivals are wonderful chance to bring them together for a family day out that celebrates all the fun of the game.
We kicked off in Bangor RFC last weekend and we’re looking forward to our trip to Limerick on Saturday.”
Old Crescent hosted the event last season. Here’s a flavour of how they got on.
Castleisland
Clanwilliam
Cork Constitution
Corca Dhuibhne
Crosshaven
Clonmel
Dungarvan
Fermoy
Galbally
Garryowen
Kinsale
Kilorglin
Listowel
Muskerry
Old Crescent
Old Christians
Richmond
Shannon
St. Mary’s
Thurles
Waterpark
Young Munster