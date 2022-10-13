Aviva Mini Festival Heading To Old Crescent

Old Crescent will again host the Munster leg of the Aviva Minis Festival this Saturday with boys and girls from clubs all over the Province set for a wonderful mini rugby experience.

Speaking about the return of the Aviva Minis Festivals, IRFU Age Grade Manager Eoin Hogan said, “Our partnership with Aviva for the Minis Festivals is one of the highlights of the rugby calendar for so many young players all over Ireland. Thousands of boys and girls are involved in mini rugby every week and the festivals are wonderful chance to bring them together for a family day out that celebrates all the fun of the game.

We kicked off in Bangor RFC last weekend and we’re looking forward to our trip to Limerick on Saturday.”

Old Crescent hosted the event last season. Here’s a flavour of how they got on.

Aviva Minis Festival – Old Crescent RFC

Castleisland

Clanwilliam

Cork Constitution

Corca Dhuibhne

Crosshaven

Clonmel

Dungarvan

Fermoy

Galbally

Garryowen

Kinsale

Kilorglin

Listowel

Muskerry

Old Crescent

Old Christians

Richmond

Shannon

St. Mary’s

Thurles

Waterpark

Young Munster