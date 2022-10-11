Ulster Confirm Travelling Squad Four South African Games

The high-flying Ulstermen, who are currently second in the table, face the Lions in round five in Johannesburg at Emirates Airline Park this Saturday (kick-off 2pm local time/1pm Irish time).

Dan McFarland’s side will then go onto play the Sharks at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday week (October 22) (kick-off 6.15pm local time/5.15pm Irish time).

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The players involved in the victorious Emerging Ireland tour will link up with the Ulster squad this week in South Africa.

Meanwhile, in the province’s latest injury update, Ian Madigan suffered a knee injury during last Saturday’s 47-17 bonus point win over the Ospreys. He underwent an MRI scan on Monday to further assess the extent of the injury.

Martin Moore suffered a concussion during the game, and he will now follow the graduated return-to-play protocols.

Kieran Treadwell sustained a chest wall injury in training in recent days and will be unavailable for selection this week.

ULSTER Squad (South Africa Tour): Forwards (15) – John Andrew, Sam Carter, Rob Herring, Gareth Milasinovich, Martin Moore, Jordi Murphy, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Marcus Rea, Matthew Rea, Rory Sutherland, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell, Andrew Warwick, Duane Vermeulen.

Backs (8) – Billy Burns, John Cooney, Angus Curtis, James Hume, Mike Lowry, Rob Lyttle, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey.

Emerging Ireland (10) –Robert Baloucoune, Nathan Doak, Jake Flannery, Cormac Izuchukwu, David McCann, Michael McDonald, Ethan McIlroy, Stewart Moore, Callum Reid, Tom Stewart.