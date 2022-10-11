Mary’s Ace O’Gara The Leading Marksman In Division 1B

St. Mary’s College out-half Mick O’Gara excelled against Malone, grabbing an early try and kicking 16 points as he moved to the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B ‘s scoring charts.

O’Gara’s 21-point haul helped Mary’s to pick up their first league win under Sean Cronin. He is now the competition’s leading points scorer on 25 points, lying just ahead of Highfield’s new centre Cian Bohane.

Buccaneers’ Michael Hanley (pictured below) boosted his season’s tally to 19 points with four successful kicks against Old Wesley. He is closely followed by Cork pair Daniel Squires (16) and James Taylor (15).

Bohane, the former Munster player, added to his brace of tries against Banbridge by running in two more during their narrow victory away to Naas. He has scored four of Highfield’s seven tries so far.

Chasing Bohane in the try-scoring ranks is Naas scrum half Oscar Cawley who came off the bench to touch down twice against Highfield.

UCC’s Sean Condon, Wesley flyer Alex Molloy and Old Belvedere’s Kiwi number 8 Kale Thatcher also picked up their second tries last Saturday.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

25 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

20 – Cian Bohane (Highfield)

19 – Michael Hanley (Buccaneers)

16 – Daniel Squires (UCC)

15 – James Taylor (Highfield)

14 – Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley), James Humphreys (Banbridge)

12 – Rory Campbell (Malone)

10 – Cian Bohane (Highfield), Oscar Cawley (Naas), Sean Condon (UCC), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

9 – Craig Ronaldson (Naas)

7 – Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh)

5 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (City of Armagh), Darren Browne (Buccaneers), Ryan Casey (Naas), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), Dave Cave (Malone), Sean Condon (UCC), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Ryan Emerson (Banbridge), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Conor Field (Banbridge), Ben Gibson (Malone), Sam Green (Malone), Conor Hickey (St. Mary’s College), Shane Jennings (Buccaneers), Aidan Keane (Highfield), Dan Kerr (Malone), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College), Rob Lyttle (Banbridge), Tim MacMahon (St. Mary’s College), Jamie McAleese (Old Belvedere), Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers), James McCormick (City of Armagh), David McMaster (Malone), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Josh O’Connor (Buccaneers), Rian O’Donoghue (UCC), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Andrew Osborne (Naas), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), David Poff (Old Wesley), Will Reilly (Buccaneers), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Danny Sheahan (UCC), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Robin Sinton (Banbridge), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

4 – Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh), Stephen Mannion (Buccaneers)

2 – Peter Caves (Malone)

TRIES –

4 – Cian Bohane (Highfield)

2 – Oscar Cawley (Naas), Sean Condon (UCC), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere)

1 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (City of Armagh), Darren Browne (Buccaneers), Ryan Casey (Naas), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), Dave Cave (Malone), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Ryan Emerson (Banbridge), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Conor Field (Banbridge), Ben Gibson (Malone), Sam Green (Malone), Conor Hickey (St. Mary’s College), James Humphreys (Banbridge), Shane Jennings (Buccaneers), Aidan Keane (Highfield), Dan Kerr (Malone), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College), Rob Lyttle (Banbridge), Tim MacMahon (St. Mary’s College), Jamie McAleese (Old Belvedere), Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers), James McCormick (City of Armagh), David McMaster (Malone), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Josh O’Connor (Buccaneers), Rian O’Donoghue (UCC), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Andrew Osborne (Naas), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), David Poff (Old Wesley), Will Reilly (Buccaneers), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Danny Sheahan (UCC), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Robin Sinton (Banbridge), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Joe White (Old Belvedere)