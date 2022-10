Garryowen’s Butler Stars With Big Haul In Derby Defeat

It is tight at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A ‘s scoring charts, with only three points separating Aran Egan, Tony Butler and Greg Hutley .

20-year-old Munster Academy out-half Butler tallied up 23 points in their derby defeat to Young Munster. Adding to two speedily-finished tries, he kicked two conversions and three penalties from the tee.

That has brought him within a point of Egan, the top flight’s leading scorer with 33 points. He landed four conversions as Dublin University retained the Dudley Cup against UCD.

Ballynahinch’s reliable number 10 Hutley is next up on 30 points, having kicked five conversions and two penalties in their come-from-behind victory at home to Shannon.

In the try-scoring stakes, Egan has been joined on three tries by his Trinity team-mate Colm Hogan, Clontarf hooker Dylan Donnellan, and UCD’s Leinster Academy back rower Sean O’Brien (pictured below).

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

33 – Aran Egan (Dublin University)

32 – Tony Butler (Garryowen)

30 – Greg Hutley (Ballynahinch)

22 – Evan Cusack (Young Munster)

17 – Callum Smith (Terenure College)

16 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

15 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Sean O’Brien (UCD)

14 – Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

13 – Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution)

10 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Mark Fleming (UCD), Conor Hayes (Young Munster), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

8 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

6 – Mike Cooke (Shannon)

5 – Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), James Dillon (Dublin University), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jamie Macartney (Ballynahinch), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), Clive Ross (Lansdowne), David Ryan (UCD), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne)

4 – Tim Corkery (UCD), Chris Cosgrave (UCD)

3 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

2 – Jack Connolly (Lansdowne)

TRIES –

3 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Aran Egan (Dublin University), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Sean O’Brien (UCD)

2 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Tony Butler (Garryowen), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Mark Fleming (UCD), Conor Hayes (Young Munster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

1 – Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), James Dillon (Dublin University), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Mark Fleming (UCD), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jamie Macartney (Ballynahinch), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Clive Ross (Lansdowne), David Ryan (UCD), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Callum Smith (Terenure College), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne)