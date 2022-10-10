Emerging Ireland Squad Donate Prize Money To Bloemfontein Orphanage

The prize money from Sunday’s Toyota Challenge match against the Cheetahs has been donated to the Heidedal Children’s Orphanage in Bloemfontein by the Emerging Ireland squad.

The players and management visited the Orphanage last week during their Tour to South Africa and after beating the Cheetahs on Sunday, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Max Deegan, Joe McCarthy and Scott Penny presented the cheque for 250,000 Rand/€14,000 to the Orphanage’s staff.

The Orphanage houses, cares and educates children on the outskirts of Bloemfontein and the donation will support the building of a new housing unit at the centre.