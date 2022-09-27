Jump to main content

Ireland
Energia AIL: Round 3 Highlights

News

27th September 2022 16:59

By Editor

Elise O'Byrne White tackles Sophie Gibney 24/9/2022

Energia All-Ireland Women's League Division 1, Ollie Campbell Park, Dublin 24/9/2022 Old Belvedere vs Suttonians Old Belvedere's Elise O'Byrne White tackles Sophie Gibney of Suttonians Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Belvo remain top, Wicklow push Bohs all the way, Railway beat Ballincollig  and ‘Wegians continue unbeaten run – check out the highlights from Round 3 of the #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division.

Old Belvedere 24 Suttonians 7

Suttonians provided a stiff challenge, but a quartet of first half tries guided Old Belvedere to a 24-7 Dublin derby win as they moved to the top of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

Wicklow 24 UL Bohemian 27

An Ella Roberts-inspired Wicklow gave it their all in pursuit of a famous win, but second half tries from Claire Bennett (2) and replacement Muirne Wall settled the issue in UL Bohemians’ favour.

Railway Union 79 Ballincollig 0

Reigning champions Railway Union did not have it all their own way but ultimately triumphed 79-0 against Ballincollig, with two tries each from Aoife Doyle, Spanish international flanker Carmen Rodera and Ailsa Hughes.

Galwegians 29 Cooke 5

Captain Nicole Fowley scored a try and kicked nine points as Galwegians kept up their unbeaten run in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division with a 29-5 defeat of Cooke.

 