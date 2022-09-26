Four-Try First Half Fires Old Belvedere Past Suttonians

Suttonians provided a stiff challenge, but a quartet of first half tries guided Old Belvedere to a 24-7 Dublin derby win as they moved to the top of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION: Saturday, September 24

OLD BELVEDERE 24 SUTTONIANS 7, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Katie Whelan, Éadaoin Murtagh, Aoife Dalton, Dannah O’Brien; Cons: Dannah O’Brien 2

Suttonians: Try: Shannon Touhey; Con: Órfhlaith Murray

HT: Old Belvedere 24 Suttonians 0

Four members of Leinster’s Under-18 Interprovincial title-winning side from last season, Katie Whelan, Éadaoin Murtagh, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O’Brien, all ran in first half tries at Ollie Campbell Park.

Ever-alert scrum half Whelan scampered over from a quick tap after just two-and-a-half minutes, and some neat passing set up a 19th-minute converted try out wide for winger Murtagh on her first start.

A lovely dummying run from O’Brien saw her send Dalton over on the half hour mark. The Carlow teenager, the league’s top points scorer after the first two rounds, closed out the opening half with her first senior try.

Suttonians had some decent spells of pressure, making good yards through Emily McKeown’s speed and the hard carrying of number 8 Shannon Touhey, but Belvedere were clinical when presented with opportunities in the visitors’ 22.

O’Brien showed her footballing skills with a clever chip kick, exposing Sutts in the back-field and she dribbled through twice before dotting down. Her second conversion of the game took her season’s tally to 38 points.

With the bonus point in the bag, Belvedere, who were led superbly well again by Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, were forced back on the defensive during the third quarter.

Suttonians made it count, Mary Healy with a great burst and well-timed offload for Touhey to cross the whitewash. Out-half Órfhlaith Murray added the extras to the left of the posts.

However, there was no repeat of their four-try second half salvo from last week’s draw with Galwegians. Defences were on top for the remainder, with ‘Belvo successfully negotiating replacement Emma Buckley’s sin-bin period.

OLD BELVEDERE: Aine Donnelly; Elise O’Byrne-White, Aoife Dalton, Jenny Murphy, Éadaoin Murtagh; Dannah O’Brien, Katie Whelan; Melissa Hayden, Rachel Murphy, Aine Rutley, Clodagh Dunne, Elaine Anthony, Fiona Tuite, Niamh O’Dowd, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (capt).

Replacements: Jennie Finlay, Emma Buckley, Hannah Wilson, Rachel Winters, Laura Canty, Jemma Farrell, Minonna Nunstedt.

SUTTONIANS: Sophie Gibney; Molly Fitzgerald, Annie Buntine, Catherine Martin (capt), Emily McKeown; Órfhlaith Murray, Lena Kibler; Grainne Tummon, Julia O’Connor, Mary Healy, Brenda Barr, Roisin O’Driscoll, Ciara Spencer, Louise Catinot, Shannon Touhey.

Replacements: Aoife Brennan, Ailish Carroll, Janita Kareta, Nicola Bolger, Jools Aungier, Soneva Scott.