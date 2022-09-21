Joy Neville To Referee Two Women’s Rugby World Cup Pool Matches

IRFU High Performance referee Joy Neville will referee two pool matches at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in October .

Neville will get her World Cup campaign under way in Whangarei as Japan, Ireland’s recent summer tour opponents, take on Canada in Pool B on Sunday, October 9.

The following Saturday she will referee the Pool C clash between tournament favourites England and their Six Nations rivals France, also in Whangarei.

The Limerick woman will also provide AR support to South Africa’s Aimee Barrett-Theron for the Pool B game between Canada and the USA at Waitakere on Sunday, October 23. Appointments for the knock-out rounds of the tournament will be announced at a later date.

Neville represented Ireland as a player at two Women’s Rugby World Cups (2006 and 2010) and refereed the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Kingspan Stadium, the home of Ulster Rugby.

The IRFU recently brought together all current female referees for a dedicated development day at the IRFU High Performance Centre. The day was an opportunity to share experience, develop skills and build a sense of community:

