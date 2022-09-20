IRFU ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Prize Draw Returns

The IRFU ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Draw, brought to you by Energia, is back for the 12th consecutive year with more great prizes to be won.

Last year, with the support of our valued sponsors and partners, over €617,000 was raised by rugby clubs across Ireland.

Over €6.9 million has been raised for the club game since the YCYC Grand Draw was introduced in 2011.

All the prizes are provided by the IRFU and our family of partners, leaving the club free to sell an unlimited amount of IRFU Grand Draw tickets and retain 100% of the funds from those sales to support your activities during the season.

Last year’s draw saw the participation of 133 clubs, with 21 clubs raising over €10,000 each.

‘Your Club, Your Country Grand Prize Draw’ Prizes List 2022

Follow the Ireland Rugby Team in France for Rugby World Cup 2023

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Vodafone)

Win €5,000

Cheque for €5,000 (Compliments of Energia)

Italy v Ireland 2023 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Rome with the IRFU Patrons Club

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Canterbury)

Scotland v Ireland 2023 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Opel)

Experience Business Class Service with Aer Lingus

Transatlantic business class return flights to East Coast routes with Aer Lingus for two persons (Compliments of Aer Lingus)

2023 Galway Races VIP package

Corporate hospitality at the Galway races and overnight hotel accommodation for two persons (Compliments of Guinness)

Aldi Shopping voucher

Voucher to the value of €2000 (Compliments of Aldi)

Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Voucher

Voucher to the value of €1,000 (Compliments of Lucozade Sport)

Elverys Shopping voucher

Voucher to the value of €1,000 (Comliments of Elverys)

VIP package to both 2023 Guinness Six Nations matches in Aviva Stadium (Compliments of The Hospitality Partnership)

