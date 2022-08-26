Daragh Sheridan Appointed as IRFU Head of High Performance Coach Development

The IRFU have announced the appointment of Daragh Sheridan as the Head of High Performance Coach Development.

Daragh will be responsible for establishing and maintaining a world-class programme for the education and development of rugby coaches at all levels within Ireland with a particular focus on the support and development of IRFU High Performance coaches.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of Daragh’s key roles will be in the delivery of Personal Development Plans for the IRFU’s High Performance coaches in national and provincial teams and in the academies. He will be driving the IRFU’s coach education and development programmes and ensuring alignment in coach practice between High Performance and the domestic game.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Daragh will work with both David Nucifora (High Performance Director) and Colin McEntee (Director of Rugby Development) in the delivery of his role.

David Nucifora, commented,

Daragh has a wealth of experience from working both in Ireland and overseas in the area of coach development and his appointment will build on the foundations already established in our coach support systems and drive the next evolution in how we develop coaches across the system.

Colin McEntee, commented, “This is a very positive appointment for Irish Rugby and will add significant value to the IRFU’s coach development programmes right down into grassroots rugby. Coaches across our clubs and schools will benefit from these programmes and ultimately it will enhance the player experience within the game.”

Daragh Sheridan, commented, “The biggest thing that attracted me to the role was the IRFU’s strategic intent around winning teams on the world stage and the fact that the organisation has got a system that has been professionalised over the last number of years. I’m incredibly excited about the role and the opportunity.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Daragh joins the IRFU from High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) who he has worked with since 2018. At HPSNZ Daragh lead the development and implementation of the high-performance coaching plan in partnership with a range of national sport organisations.

Prior to his work in New Zealand, Daragh held a number of roles over a 10-year period with the Sport Ireland Institute – Head of Capability & Expertise, Programme Lead for the Pursuit of Excellence Programme and Head of Performance Skills.

The former professional soccer player who represented Aston Villa, Galway United and Longford Town was a research lead at the University of Stirling delivering the GAA’s Play to Stay Research Programme – a multi-year research programme dedicated to solving youth drop out in Gaelic Games.